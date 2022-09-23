Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
LaBier, Castro Earn Athlete of the Week on Unbeaten Teams
As we hit the midway point of the regular season, our iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week have their teams among the last unbeaten squads in the county after productive weeks on the personal and team level. Berkshire County volleyball is having a moment this fall. The resurgent Taconic program has...
iBerkshires.com
Primetime Saturday Night Card Show in Springfield Oct. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Primetime Saturday Night, an event for sports card enthusiasts to trade and discuss cards, will be held at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Beginning at 7 p.m., guests can take center court for a free "Trade...
iBerkshires.com
Depth Lifts Wahconah Golfers Past Lenox
LENOX, Mass. — Pat McLaughlin carded a 40 at Wyndhurst on Friday to earn medalist honors and lead the Wahconah golf team to a 170-175 win over Lenox. "We were down three [strokes] going into the final group, and Vincent Scalise and Brady Breitmaier came up huge with a 44 and a 45 to seal the road win," Wahconah coach Pete Terpak said.
iBerkshires.com
Kays Leads Wahconah Past Easthampton
DALTON, Mass. — Sean Kays scored two goals and set up a third Friday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Easthampton. Brody Calvert scored a goal in the win. Wahconah (5-0) hosts Mount Greylock on Saturday.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Shut Out Hoosac Valley
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Emma Belcher and Norah Esko each found the back of the net on Saturday afternoon to give the Wahconah girls soccer team a 2-0 win at Hoosac Valley. Wahconah (3-4), which started the season on a three-game losing streak, won for the third time in four outings and bounced back from a road loss at Hampshire less than 24 hours earlier.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WCAX) - They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177-thousand people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included The Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
Westfield football wears down Pittsfield, 40-6
WESTFIELD – Eerily similar to their season-opening game against Amherst, the Westfield High School football team found itself on the wrong side in time of possession early on against an opponent. But much like in that first game, Westfield found its footing and experienced another offensive outburst as the...
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Volleyball Bounces Back with Road Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Less than 24 hours after recording 20 kills in a five-set loss at home, Mount Greylock's Celina savage had 19 on Saturday afternoon in a four-set win at Springfield International Charter School. Jacqueline Brannan added eight kills and four aces as the Mounties prevailed, 25-15, 25-10, 23-25,...
iBerkshires.com
Purgatory Road Returns, Funds Bring Kevin Hines to Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — "Purgatory Road," a long-standing spooky event that raises money for suicide prevention, is back this year. Attendees will be taken through a "cursed haunted mansion" themed trail in the woods behind the Dalton CRA. The event will run on Oct. 14, 15, and 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. and all proceeds support the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention.
‘Every loss is a lesson’: Springfield Central football battles, ultimately falls to St. John’s (DC)
SPRINGFIELD — It’s no secret Springfield Central is one of the best football teams in the commonwealth of Massachusetts, they’ve shown that over the last several years.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Takes Battle of Unbeatens at Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Wahconah and Mount Greylock volleyball teams battled point-for-point and set-for-set on Friday night in the Mountie Dome. And when it was over, they hugged it out. McKenzie LaBier had four aces and three kills, including two aces in the deciding set of Wahconah’s 27-25, 16-25,...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
iBerkshires.com
Fall Foliage Leaf Hunt on for 2022
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The annual Fall Foliage Leaf hunt, a traditional and popular feature that kicks off Fall Foliage Festival Week, starts today, Saturday. This year the committee has revealed that there will be 15 colorful leaves hidden in Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, North Adams and Williamstown. When...
Live Coverage: Springfield Central football hosts national power St. John’s (DC)
For the second year in a row, the Springfield Central football team brings one of the top programs in the country to Berte Field. This year, the Golden Eagles play host to St. John’s DC in a 1 p.m. game in Springfield.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's Erin Laundry Competes in 'Lego Master' TV Show
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends and family cheered on Wednesday as Erin Laundry appeared on the television screen. The Colonial Theatre's Garage was packed for the Pittsfield resident's debut on Fox's "Lego Masters." The third season of the reality competition show, hosted by actor and comedian Will Arnett, premiered on...
This Rensselaer County Town Boasts; Only One On Earth! True?
While on one of our daytrips, my girlfriend and I passed a road sign for the Rensselaer County town of Stephentown, New York. The sign reads, Welcome to the only Stephentown on earth! Is that possible? How could this be the only Stephentown on earth?. I had to do some...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Mountain Distillery Continuing Live Music Series in Fall
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) has announce our continued collaboration with Berkshire Busk! Roadside to present Live Music Saturdays in our outdoor pavilion through the autumn season. Musicians will take the stage on Saturdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., rain or shine, through Oct. 29th. In inclement...
iBerkshires.com
BCHS Offering Two Cemetery Tours in October
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer tours of Hillside Cemetery on Oct. 8 and the Stockbridge Cemetery on Oct. 15. Both tours begin at 2 p.m. Sturdy footwear is recommended as the tours traverse a variety of uneven terrain. Reservations are required and can be...
