ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

House Republicans introduce bill to curb fentanyl overdose deaths

By Theodora Koulouvaris
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFErC_0i6kpZTg00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler sees people addicted to meth and heroin come into their Safe Passage Program for treatment.

The program allows people with any addiction to walk into his police station and receive treatment.

“[We] talk about what your drug of choice is … and then we get you help, and we have a lot of treatment centers that we work with,” Wheeler said. “For us to find a bed for somebody, it’s not that hard to do.”

But lately, Wheeler said people are coming in with drugs mixed with synthetic compounds.

“They’ve been talking about fentanyl too,” Wheeler said.

This makes him worried.

“If somebody started mixing fentanyl, with your heroin and your meth, you’re going to overdose,” Wheeler said. “Fentanyl is dangerous, completely dangerous and whatever the legislators can do to make it a harsher penalty to deter this drug would be great for us because it’s a danger.”

According to the CDC , overdose deaths from synthetic drugs — including fentanyl — rose more than 56 percent from 2019 to 2020, which has left Illinois lawmakers concerned.

“We cannot sit by and watch innocent lives be taken by such a villainous drug, and an epidemic that could be curbed with decisive, thoughtful action,” Rep. Chris Bos, a Republican House member from Lake Zurich, said.

That’s why House Republicans introduced a bill Thursday to add tougher restrictions on the possession and distribution of fentanyl.

This includes going after the manufacturing of fentanyl that makes it appealing to young people.

It also gives state’s attorneys more ways of targeting stronger forms of fentanyl.

The Republican bill is a shift from the strategy Democrats have taken for years.

“Republicans tend to believe that more penalties produce better outcomes,” Rep. Carol Ammons, a House Democrat from Champaign, said. “Every research institution, we’re here at the University of Illinois, have already proven that that is a false narrative and not true.”

Last year, Ammons introduced a bill to reduce the penalties for possession of small amounts of controlled substances, like fentanyl. After passing the House, the bill went to the Senate but did not pass.

“Our efforts with the ACLU of Illinois was really to not only challenge the current ideology, that everyone who may be in possession of a drug substance should be locked up in our county jails or prisons,” Ammons said. “Our view of that is that this is an addiction issue, and it provides for instability of communities when you lock people up, who have drug addiction.”

But Republicans say it’s not the right approach.

“Now is not the time to be relaxing restrictions on the possession and distribution of fentanyl and its analogs,” Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, a Republican from Elmhurst, said. “If anything, we should be cracking down harder on the fentanyl that is so terribly spreading its way through our streets, into a number of drugs and literally causing the deaths of people in our communities.”

Wheeler believes there needs to be strict penalties with regards to fentanyl, but said Ammons’ bill can help save lives.

“They call the police, and the police get there with the ambulance and then if there is drugs under, I think it’s three grams, then you won’t be charged,” Wheeler said. “That was more of basically ‘Listen, stay with your friend, call the police, don’t run out the door, or the hotel room, or the apartment, or the house and let your friend die because you’re scared that you’re going to go and get in trouble.’ You’re not going to get in trouble. Just stay with your friend.”

Wheeler also said he advises people to administer Narcan, a drug that helps treat opioid overdoses, and call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Teacher arrested after fight with student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield teacher was arrested earlier this week after he became involved in a fight with a student. Adrian Akers, a teacher at Lanphier High School, was arrested on Monday and is now on paid administrative leave. The student involved in this fight with Akers was injured to the point that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Wanted murder suspect arrested

CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect wanted for murder has been arrested. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said 18-year-old Kyle Escoe was located in Chicago and was arrested by officers of the Chicago Police Department on Thursday. He is being held at a CPD facility awaiting transport back to Macon […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Man killed in crash on I-55 identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 67-year-old man from northern Illinois was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Thursday. State Police said their investigation indicated the victim, who was identified as Frank Amendola of Somonauk, was driving a semi-truck when he rear-ended another semi-truck that was slowing down as it […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lake Zurich, IL
City
Elmhurst, IL
City
Taylorville, IL
Taylorville, IL
Government
WCIA

Thomasboro school lifts lockdown after woman’s arrest

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County School spent the last two days operating in a lockdown after a woman was arrested with a gun nearby. Brittany Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday for having a gun at West Side Park in Thomasboro less than half a mile away from the elementary school. School […]
THOMASBORO, IL
WCIA

Man charged in home invasion investigation

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was charged earlier this week with several felonies after the State’s Attorney said he broke into a home while armed with a shotgun. State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Keegan Betts, 26, is charged with seven counts in connection to that home invasion. Among them are charges of home […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Saturday last day to submit claim in $100M Google Photos settlement

Saturday is the deadline for Illinois residents to submit a claim in the lawsuit involving Google and its photo privacy. The $100 million class-action was filed earlier this year and accuses Google’s face grouping tool of violating Illinois’s Biometric Information Privacy Act. Under the state’s law, companies are required to get consent. More information and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Cdc#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#Drugs#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Safe Passage Program#Republican House
WCIA

Police: Church vandalized overnight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The history behind the Moses Yoder home

Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Deputies respond to domestic violence situation

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old man is receiving care at a mental health facility after he was involved in a domestic violence situation Wednesday night. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in Harristown around 9:45 p.m. after being informed of the situation. A 911 operator informed them that the man was threatening […]
HARRISTOWN, IL
WCIA

Police respond to false active shooter report at high school homecoming

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities in Livingston County responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at a Homecoming on Saturday Night. Fairbury police responded at around 10:20p after a 911 call came in to dispatch stating there was an active shooter with two fatalities at the Prairie Central High School homecoming. Within two […]
FAIRBURY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
WCIA

IL Supreme Court rules against salary adjustments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled against two legislators seeking adjustments to their pay. While in the legislature, Mike Noland and James Clayborne voted in favor of several bills to reduce their salary. In 2017, Noland and Clayborne sued the state as they viewed those laws were actually in violation of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

HS scoreboard (9-24-22)

WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois and highlights from Central’s first home game at new McKinley Field: FOOTBALL: St. Francis 69, Central 14 St. Thomas More 28, Pawnee 22 Schlarman 54, Franklin Center 52 VOLLEYBALL: Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 2, Urbana 0 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Milford 0 Sullivan 2, Arcola 0 Rochester 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1 Pleasant […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash

UPDATE at 10 a.m. on 9/23/2022 Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said that the student who needed surgery for a broken femur came out of surgery at 3 a.m. Brown added that he has a lot of healing and recovery ahead of him, but it is a positive start. The other student is home with […]
MOWEAQUA, IL
WCIA

Two sons die from addiction, a mother brings awareness

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — After one of her sons died from a heroin addiction, a mother thought, I have to do something to bring awareness. Little did she know another one of her sons would also lose his battle with addiction. Linda Scribner started a non-profit called “Be Respectful and Vastly Educated” or (Be Brave) […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Pritzker calls on two Democratic senators to resign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) called on two Democratic state senators, Sen. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) and Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Frankfort), to resign Thursday due to misconduct allegations. “They should answer the charges and have their day in court,” Pritzker said. “But in the best interests of their constituents, these men must […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Groundbreaking event at Illinois Amish Heritage Center

Illinois Amish Heritage Center Prepares to Break Ground on September 23 for Barn Raising. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route 133. To kick off...
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Bar checks return for one college campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– Champaign and University police used to do bar compliance checks. The goal is to make sure people are being safe and no one underage is serving alcohol or purchasing it.  This is not a new concept, but police had to stop during the pandemic because of Covid and due to a staffing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy