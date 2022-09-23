Read full article on original website
Two men killed in LA area gang-related shooting
LOS ANGELES – Police were searching Monday for suspects who shot and killed two men in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m....
Man killed in drive-by shooting near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Man detained after woman found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Bicyclist killed By vehicle near Culver City
LOS ANGELES – A vehicle fatally injured a man who was riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic Sunday in the Mar Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Deputy in SUV injured by hit-and-run motorist in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to...
Compton shooting leaves two dead
COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area
LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspected drunk driver arrested after driving car into restaurant
POMONA, Calif. – Police say a suspected drunk driver was arrested for driving a Dodge Challenger into a restaurant in Pomona. The crash took place at The Golden Ox, 1185 E. Mission Blvd., around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Pomona police. Building and Safety were called to the scene...
Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
Armed suspect arrested after three-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot an officer and subsequently barricading himself following a pursuit in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, and after determining that he was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon pursued him after he failed to stop.
Police investigating South LA shooting as being gang-related
LOS ANGELES – A man who was shot in the South LA Westmont area is near death and sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related. Deputies responded at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to the 10600 block of Budlong Avenue where they found the...
Road rage shooting closes down Crenshaw Blvd in Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. – A car-to-car shooting Saturday afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries. The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was due to road rage at 2:37 p.m. at Crenshaw and Lomita boulevards, said Torrance...
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
Woman ejected from car after fatal crash, others flee scene
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the...
High-profile LA prosecutor alleges transfer is retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle said Friday he is being transferred from the office’s elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his policies.
County lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in Andres Guardardo shooting
TORRANCE – Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18- year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near...
Irvine man faces sentencing for COVID-19 relief loan fraud
LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man is set to be sentenced Monday for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief loans which he used to purchase properties in Eagle Rock, Malibu and Irvine. Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, pleaded guilty in June in downtown Los Angeles...
Driver flees SUV that crashed into building rupturing gas line
WHITTIER, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned SUV that crashed into a commercial building in Whittier Saturday, sparking a fire and rupturing a gas line, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to 13339 Leffingwell Road, where the SUV had...
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach Friday evening. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to Warner Avenue, east of Springdale Street where they found a man lying in the street, said Lt. Shawn Randell.
