WINGATE, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat Soccer team traveled to Bald Eagle Area in a non-league district match up Saturday and fell by a 2-0 count. Bald Eagle with a record of 6-3 scored early in the first half off a corner and grabbed a second with ten minutes to go in the second half to secure the win. The Lady Wildcat soccer team is still struggling in the attacking third, they are getting some shots on target but nothing is hitting the back of the net. The Blue and White are still trying to find their identity and are hoping to have their full squad back in the upcoming week.

MILL HALL, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO