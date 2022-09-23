Read full article on original website
LHU: Field Hockey bounces back, remains unbeaten at home
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven field hockey team (8-1) used a first-period penalty stroke to take down Saint Francis (1-8), 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Charlotte E. Smith Field in non-conference action. With the win, the Bald Eagles move to 8-1, and a perfect 7-0 on Charlotte...
CM girls soccer edged by BEA
WINGATE, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat Soccer team traveled to Bald Eagle Area in a non-league district match up Saturday and fell by a 2-0 count. Bald Eagle with a record of 6-3 scored early in the first half off a corner and grabbed a second with ten minutes to go in the second half to secure the win. The Lady Wildcat soccer team is still struggling in the attacking third, they are getting some shots on target but nothing is hitting the back of the net. The Blue and White are still trying to find their identity and are hoping to have their full squad back in the upcoming week.
LHU: Women’s Soccer falls to Shepherd, 2-1
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. VA – The Lock Haven women’s soccer team (3-5-1, 1-5-1 PSAC East) dropped a road contest with Shepherd (4-4-2, 3-4-1 PSAC East), 2-1, on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action. The Golden Rams started fast and notched two goals in four...
H.S. Football: Milton uses big third quarter to defeat Holy Redeemer
WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Milton needed just three offensive plays to score three third-quarter touchdowns, breaking open a close game and defeating host Holy Redeeme, 42-13 Saturday night at King’s College. The Black Panthers (4-1) held a 14-0 lead at halftime, but scored 21 points in the third quarter...
Area runners dominate 2022 Boulder Beast trail race
CASTANEA TOWNSHIP, PA – They came from 17 different states, from as far as Washington State and Oregon, but it was the local trail runners who dominated the field of about 500 people Saturday at the Boulder Beast trail race. Emanuel King, 24, of East End, was first to...
Veteran Indian team tops Wildcat gridders, 47-28
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain football team put up a season-high 28 points Friday night at Kemp Stadium in Coal Township. But that wasn’t enough as home-standing Shamokin, bolstered by the return of standout quarterback Brett Nye, put up scores in every quarter for a 47-28 win.
Altoona beats Central Dauphin East in Week 5
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona claimed a 28-14 victory over Central Dauphin East during week five of the season on Friday, Sept. 23. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent excited to continue ‘special’ season with Central Michigan at Penn State
Donte Kent and Ronald Kent Jr. grew up in a house with two other brothers, and when you start doing that math — four athletic boys, one house — you expect the rough and tumble stories to follow. Backyard battles. Living room wrestling matches. Mischief. Typical stuff. And,...
H.S. Football: Crestwood uses running game to rout Williamsport
WRIGHT TWP. — The Crestwood game plan was obvious from the opening drive. Take advantage of Williamsport’s rush defense. Run as much as possible. The only wrinkle to the Comets’ game plan was that their defense was, well, too good at its job. Crestwood stifled Williamsport in...
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #5
Blue Mountain - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lehighton - 35 Northwestern Lehigh - 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua - 52 Salisbury Township - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill - 31 Northern Lehigh - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic - 15 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Riverside - 41 Mahanoy Area - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loyalsock Township...
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Up-and-Down First Half
Penn State had an up-and-down first half against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Coach James Franklin’s team scored the game’s first 14 and most recent seven points but gave up 14 in between. There were good and bad things that happened for Penn State in the game’s...
Little League, bed company facing lawsuit over injured Little League player
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 12-year-old Easton Oliverson of Saint George, Utah, is back at home with his family now. Easton was the little leaguer who fell from a bunk bed on August 15th at the Little League World Series Complex in South Williamsport. He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.
Penn State to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics announced the expansion of alcohol sales to the general public, following a vote Friday by the Penn State Board of Trustees. The start date for beer offerings is in the process of being finalized and will be announced at a later date. When sales begin, beer offerings will be available for purchase throughout Beaver Stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section.
Cars and Coffee in Williamsport has its final show of the season
Williamsport, Pa. — Cars & Coffee held their last event of the season this morning in the Five Guys/Qdoba parking lot on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock. Coffee was a welcome hot drink on the brisk fall day, with a large crowd coming out to appreciate all the great rides. Check out our photo gallery below to see some of the cool cars!
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
Shamokin Area to fans: stay in your seats
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A new week of high school football brings new rules to Kemp Memorial Stadium in the Shamokin Area School District. Several incidents on stadium grounds during the first two home games of the season have prompted the district and the Athletic Director to enforce strict rule changes.
Penns Creek Man in Motorcycle Accident Tuesday, in Fair Condition
MIFFLINBURG – A Penns Creek Man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and going over an embankment Tuesday afternoon. Milton state police say injured was 56-year-old Timothy Lau; a spokesperson at Geisinger says that he’s in fair condition. Milton troopers say the accident...
Strong Storms Pummel Valley, Power Still Out for Some
SUNBURY – Strong winds and heavy rains pummeled The Valley Sunday night. About a half inch of rain, vivid lightning and strong winds did cause some problems. First responders said there were numerous branches down on roads and other property. National Weather Service says about .45 inches of rain...
Saffron Mediterranean Grill in Lewisburg opens Thursday
Lewisburg, Pa. — Saffron Mediterranean Grill's grand opening in Lewisburg is planned for this weekend, starting Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25, according to an announcement on Facebook. The restaurant is located at 235 Market St. Lewisburg, Pa. Formerly located on Fourth Street in Williamsport, the restaurant closed on Aug. 13. "It has been...
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
