Financial Reports

Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock

Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

DISH Network DISH - P/E: 4.69. This quarter, DISH Network experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.68 in Q1 and is now $0.82. AdTheorent Holding has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.62, which has increased by 2166.67% compared to Q1, which was -0.03. Millicom Intl Cellular saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.23 in Q1 to $1.14 now. Townsquare Media's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.71, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.19. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.36%, which has increased by 2.15% from 4.21% last quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Thursday, Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investar Holding: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Investar Holding ISTR. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Investar Holding will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kiplinger

19 Best Stocks to Buy Now for High Upside Potential

If the goal is to find stocks to buy when prices are lower rather than higher, it stands to reason that the time to go looking for the best stocks to buy is right now. After all, the market is off by more than a fifth so far this year, which means it's probably safe to assume that most investors are fearful. And if most investors are fearful, well… doesn't Warren Buffett say that this is the time to get at least a little bit greedy?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Northern Oil & Gas: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Northern Oil & Gas NOG. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Northern Oil & Gas will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

