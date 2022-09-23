Youth media program helps students learn skills as they build connections

An afterschool program for teens and young adults is gearing up to start a new session and organizers are looking for more people to join.

Teens and young adults, ages 16-29, have a chance to join a film and photography workshop for free while partnering with students in Ghana Africa virtually who are learning the same things.

Afrikan Youth Alchemy has been organizing the workshop “Through my lens” for around 13 years, and the next session starts on Monday.

Youth and young adults will be able to utilize the arts of media production to educate themselves and the communities around them.

They will produce films and photography projects that explore social justice issues that are relevant to youth.

Ras-Tre Subira, who is the Executive Director of Afrikan Youth Alchemy, said in weekly workshops students will discuss what they learned while collaborating and producing alongside other students in Ghana Africa via Zoom, allowing them to expand their knowledge about social justice issues that impact them here in Baltimore and abroad.

“We know that media phones technology have the attention of our young people, they are addicted to them not even just young people adults as well it’s pretty much the major way we communicate. Being able to control media is really important particularly as African people black and brown people being able to control our narrative is really important for us to tell our own stories. The young people will be sharing their idea sharing their work and in doing so learning about each other’s lives learning about the difference in culture through film photography but doing it virtually”, Subira said.

Learning the film and photography skill set will then help those youth develop earning potential. The “Through my lens” program will take place twice weekly starting this coming Monday through November. To learn more about how to participate, email tresubira@gmail.com or call 443-819-0601.