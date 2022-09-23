ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Certain streets in Walla Walla closed to public, law enforcement official may have been shot

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2gnJ_0i6koUO400

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management , Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation.

While the investigation is underway, community members are asked to avoid the area. All parts of Highway 125 south of Old Milton Highway should be avoided, as well as the area of investigation Avery St & W Poplar St.

This scene is located nearby to the Walla Walla Children’s Museum and is surrounded by businesses and homes alike.

KAPP-KVEW has developed reason to believe that a law enforcement agent was shot. However, we have yet to get ahold of authorities related to the respective agency to confirm the circumstances of this incident.

As soon as these claims have been substantiated, further details will be offered by our news staff.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

ONGOING: Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge

