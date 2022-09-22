Read full article on original website
BBC
Motorcyclist dies after crash at Bridgwater off-road track
A 41-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash at an off-road track in Somerset. He was riding a blue Yamaha off-road motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the Grandfields MX track in Langport Road, Middlezoy, at about 13:00 BST on Saturday. He was airlifted...
BBC
Ovingdean fall leaves boy, 10, critically injured
A 10-year-old boy is critically ill after police said he "fell from a height" on the East Sussex coast. Sussex Police said the boy, who was visiting the area, fell at Ovingdean at about 17:00 BST on Saturday. He was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
BBC
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Glasgow tower block
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze which broke out at a tower block in the south side of Glasgow. Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Shawhill Road, Shawlands, at about 21:00 on Saturday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched eight fire engines. Large plumes of smoke were seen...
