Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Aviation American Gin opens new unique tasting room, distillery in Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland based gin, Aviation American Gin opened a new distillery and tasting room in northwest Portland this week. And in Portland style, Timber Joey was there to cut not the ribbon but the wood. The gin brand is owned in part and marketed heavily by Hollywood...
Dave's Killer Bread co-founder invests in new Portland makerspace for ex-cons
PORTLAND, Ore. — During his five years behind bars, Brandon Morlock found ways to stay busy and keep hope alive. He worked in factories and woodworking shops, learning skills that would stay with him. And he had a dream: to create a space once he got out of prison, one where he and others could learn and practice their arts and trades.
Portland leads the parking reform movement, but what is it?
In 1972, Downtown Portland invested in transit, pedestrian and biking infrastructure and placed a cap on parking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later
Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
Woodburn man hopes to win Best Mullet in America contest
WOODBURN, Ore. — Musio Chavez had the idea to grow out his mullet in 2014, but it didn't start to take shape until 2020. "It wasn't difficult. I was working from home. I was fortunate enough to be able to do whatever I wanted with my hair and when I quit my job, I started studying for the bar exam and I was just at home every day," Chavez said about his '80s hairstyle.
Portland, Oregon, to begin using ShotSpotter technology to track gunshots in the city.
To help combat a growing gun violence problem, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, is launching a system proponents say can track the location of gunshots using hidden microphones. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports panel recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report. Stephanie Howard, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s director of community...
Chavez-DeRemer: Republican candidate fighting for 5th district
Lori Chavez-Deremer, businesswoman, former Mayor of Happy Valley and now the republican candidate running for the newly re-drawn 5th Congressional District in Oregon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
KGW
Portland's Walk for Recovery building community while working to fight Oregon's addiction crisis
A couple hundred people participated in the Walk for Recovery walk on Saturday morning. They're working to build community and celebrate healing.
mojotraveler.com
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGW
Southeast Portland food co-op one of three selected nationwide for mural campaign
People's Food Co-op was selected for a "Fairtrade America's" mural campaign. The nonprofit works for ethical farming practices, from fair wages to equitable trading.
Portland’s ‘Secret Roller Disco’ turns abandoned Lloyd Center Marshalls into pop-up roller rink
Portland’s increasingly popular “Secret Roller Disco” has teamed up with the Lloyd Center to host a free pop-up roller rink inside the mall’s abandoned Marshalls this weekend.
Sunday morning shooting near NE Portland hotel leaves man dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning near a Howard Johnson hotel in northeast Portland. Portland police responded at 3:24 a.m. to a report of a shooting outside the hotel in the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard, near Northeast 82nd Street. When...
Woman shot to death at Wallace Park in NW Portland
A woman was shot and killed in a Northwest Portland park not far from Chapman Elementary School late Friday night, authorities said.
Channel 6000
Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
opb.org
The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis
Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
KGW
One thousand new citizens take the oath in a single day in Portland
Back-to-back ceremonies each swore in 500 people this week at the Portland Convention Center. The crowd included immigrants from 91 countries. Youtube.
Pamplin Media Group
Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen
Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
Comments / 0