WFAA
The Democratic candidate for Tarrant County Judge joins 'Inside Texas Politics'
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Many of us still haven’t gotten over the shock of our property tax bill, so figuring out how to lower them is a major priority for many a candidate running for office this November. Deborah Peoples, the Democratic candidate for Tarrant County Judge, says...
fortworthreport.org
‘We can only do so much’ : Low turnout at Tarrant County public election test
Despite months of rancor in Tarrant County over the viability of voting machines and the accuracy of ballot counting, a test held Friday allowing members of the public to test the system themselves was sparsely attended. Hundreds of sample ballots stood ready, but fewer than a dozen participants cast only...
Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
Texas Supreme Court: Texas law supersedes Islamic law
The Texas Supreme Court has sent a divorce case back to a Collin County court after ruling that a judge, not an Islamic Fiqh panel, should decide matters.
Tarrant County sends more kids to youth prisons than any other in Texas. Many blame this judge.
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. On a recent Wednesday, 10 boys and girls wearing olive drab jumpsuits sat in a jury box waiting to learn if they would have to remain in a Texas county’s juvenile jail. Detention is meant to...
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
Dallas Observer
The Denton Record-Chronicle Mentioned a Drag Event and Both Are Receiving Threats Now
The Denton variety drag show Glitterbomb at the Rubber Gloves rehearsal studio canceled its latest event last week, claiming that a mention of the event in a Denton Record-Chronicle article led to a series of threats, according to a statement released by event organizers on Facebook last Friday. The newspaper...
dallasexpress.com
Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold
The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions
The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
Fort Worth settles with Jacqueline Craig for $150K pending approval years after viral arrest
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth has agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig, pending council approval, to settle a lawsuit Craig filed against the city alleging police violated her rights during an arrest. The arrest first occurred nearly six years ago, with video of the...
Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
dallasexpress.com
Drug Overdoses in Local City Reach 3-Year High
Ambulance calls for drug overdoses have reached a three-year high in Tarrant County. On Wednesday, MedStar Mobile Healthcare reported their paramedics treated an average of three overdose patients per day in August. “To be quite frank, we are a little surprised and very concerned about what we saw,” said Matt...
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one...
dallasexpress.com
Armed Activists Force Dallas PD Overhaul to Homeless Camp Sweeps
After armed activists confronted workers cleaning up the city’s growing homeless camps, Dallas has been forced to create a new security plan to ensure the safety of its employees. The City’s new security strategy calls for a three-tiered system of law enforcement involvement. The first tier involves only city...
Report: Dallas officials weren't prepared for August flooding
DALLAS — Dallas city staff admitted in a new report the city was not fully prepared for the record rainfall and devastating floods on August 22. In a presentation to the city council Wednesday, Director of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz listed several areas where he says the city was underprepared:
Victim of racist abuse outside Plano restaurant suing for damages
DALLAS — A confrontation outside a Plano restaurant went viral last month after a woman made numerous racist remarks towards a group of Indian woman, telling them to go back to their own country. Now, one of those women who was physically attacked and verbally abused, Bidisha Rudra, is...
dallasexpress.com
Local Attorney Alleges Forgery in Client’s Eviction Case
A Dallas attorney is claiming a letter purportedly notifying his client of a change in a hearing date in her eviction case was forged. Local attorney Mark Melton’s client, Chantel Hardaway, was initially scheduled to appear in court on June 15 before Judge Margaret O’Brien for an eviction hearing case between the single mother of seven and her landlord.
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
Fort Worth reaches settlement with woman slammed to ground during arrest
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth and a woman whose 2016 arrest led to questions over police brutality have reached a settlement, according to the woman's lawyer.Fort Worth agreed to pay Jacqueline Craig $150,000 to settle the matter, said Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Craig family. The agreement will go to the city council for approval in October. The bodycam video from Officer William Martin went viral in December 2016, when it showed him pushing Craig to the ground and arresting her, and then also arresting her teenage daughter.Craig was the one who had called police for...
Texas police investigate use of force after video of officer slamming student into lunch cart circulates
Police in Irving, Texas are investigating an officer's use of force after video showing the officer slam a student into a lunch cart before pushing him down to the ground again began circulating on social media, according to police. The officer has been reassigned while police look into the incident.
WFAA
