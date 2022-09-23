ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold

The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions

The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Drug Overdoses in Local City Reach 3-Year High

Ambulance calls for drug overdoses have reached a three-year high in Tarrant County. On Wednesday, MedStar Mobile Healthcare reported their paramedics treated an average of three overdose patients per day in August. “To be quite frank, we are a little surprised and very concerned about what we saw,” said Matt...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Armed Activists Force Dallas PD Overhaul to Homeless Camp Sweeps

After armed activists confronted workers cleaning up the city’s growing homeless camps, Dallas has been forced to create a new security plan to ensure the safety of its employees. The City’s new security strategy calls for a three-tiered system of law enforcement involvement. The first tier involves only city...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Report: Dallas officials weren't prepared for August flooding

DALLAS — Dallas city staff admitted in a new report the city was not fully prepared for the record rainfall and devastating floods on August 22. In a presentation to the city council Wednesday, Director of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz listed several areas where he says the city was underprepared:
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Victim of racist abuse outside Plano restaurant suing for damages

DALLAS — A confrontation outside a Plano restaurant went viral last month after a woman made numerous racist remarks towards a group of Indian woman, telling them to go back to their own country. Now, one of those women who was physically attacked and verbally abused, Bidisha Rudra, is...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Attorney Alleges Forgery in Client’s Eviction Case

A Dallas attorney is claiming a letter purportedly notifying his client of a change in a hearing date in her eviction case was forged. Local attorney Mark Melton’s client, Chantel Hardaway, was initially scheduled to appear in court on June 15 before Judge Margaret O’Brien for an eviction hearing case between the single mother of seven and her landlord.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth reaches settlement with woman slammed to ground during arrest

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth and a woman whose 2016 arrest led to questions over police brutality have reached a settlement, according to the woman's lawyer.Fort Worth agreed to pay Jacqueline Craig $150,000 to settle the matter, said Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Craig family. The agreement will go to the city council for approval in October. The bodycam video from Officer William Martin went viral in December 2016, when it showed him pushing Craig to the ground and arresting her, and then also arresting her teenage daughter.Craig was the one who had called police for...
FORT WORTH, TX
