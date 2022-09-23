ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Meet me outside
3d ago

Muskegon not short staffed... Orchard View even Mona Shores so exactly what is the problem in Muskegon Hts🤔 I know the pandemic put a lot of people out of work but all the other schools bounced back but Hts didn't wondering why...

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Zeeland man to receive life-saving kidney donation from friend

ZEELAND, Mich. — A friendship that began at a startup church years ago will soon be helping a west Michigan man with a new kidney. 47-year-old Tim Gilbert has Type 1 diabetes. He has been depending on a combination of dialysis treatment and medication to keep himself healthy after being diagnosed with kidney failure. With treatment continuing for more than five years, Gilbert was at a breaking point.
ZEELAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids Public School district hires 170 new employees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hiring has been difficult for school districts across the country. Several West Michigan schools are trying to fill openings right now. The Grand Rapids Public Schools district started the year with nearly 400 vacancies, but officials recently made big progress filling those. In the last 40 days, the school district has hired about 110 teachers and 60 support staff members.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

No gun found in GRPS school after a student with a weapon reported

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No weapon was found in a Grand Rapids Public Schools high school, after an investigation into student's claim of seeing a gun in a student's waistband. Late in the school day Monday, school administration was notified two students reported seeing another student with a gun in his waistband. The claim was this happened in a men's bathroom at Innovation Central High School between first and second hour. This is according to Larry Johnson, GRPS chief of staff and executive director of public safety.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Motorist, Four Children Hurt in I-96 Rollover Crash

POLKTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – A 41-year-old Muskegon man and his four youthful passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash along I-96 between Coopersville and Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 8:10...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Nonprofit names new board chair

North Kent Connect recently appointed Cheryl Scales as the new chair of its board of directors. Scales is a retired principal emeritus at Progressive AE and has been part of the North Kent Connect (NKC) board since 2019, previously serving as board secretary, a role in which she was instrumental in helping with the nonprofit’s expansion last year.
ROCKFORD, MI
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
