ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout...
FLORIDA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for...
TEXAS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Former NJ governor, US Rep. James Florio dies at 85

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who championed a plan that substantially raised the state’s sales and income taxes leading to his reelection defeat in 1993, died Sunday. He was 85. His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state’s pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Industry
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles County, CA
Industry
crossroadstoday.com

Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime. Tudor Dixon referred to the kidnapping plot at two...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy