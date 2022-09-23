Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Is Microsoft cracking down on Windows 11 updates for unsupported hardware?
Microsoft is rolling out the 2022 Update for Windows 11. So why isn't it showing up when you check Windows Update?. I've seen that question a few times already on Windows support forums and in my inbox. It's usually accompanied by speculation that Microsoft has decided to cut off updates for hardware that doesn't meet the strict minimum standards for Windows 11 compatibility.
PC Magazine
$30 Google Chromecast 1080p Is for Those Who Haven't Upgraded to 4K
The Chromecast with Google TV is one of our favorite media streamers and an Editors' Choice in the category, though at $50 it's more expensive than the original $35 Chromecast. That's because it has an on-screen interface that Chromecast initially lacked, and supports 4K video. Google is now returning to...
technewstoday.com
How To Update HDMI Driver on Windows
HDMI issues generally shows up in the form of distorted video or audio output, or in worse cases, no output at all. Several effective fixes exist for such problems, from verifying the connection and the component’s integrity to configuring the display settings properly. One such fix is to update...
The Windows Club
What is Opera My Flow and how to use it?
The developers of Opera web browser have long been releasing new features for users that are not available on competing web browsers. Some features have died, while others have lived on and been adopted by other web browsers. Now, one of the newest features released by Opera is one called My Flow. It is a neat feature that I’ve come to enjoy using over the past couple of months.
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x00000194 Microsoft Store Error Code
Windows users are seeing Microsoft Store Error Code 0x00000194 when they launch the Store. The error code basically says that the store is not able to connect to its server and fetch the required information. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error message users see.
The Windows Club
How to use the IMCOS function in Microsoft Excel
The Excel IMCOS function is an Engineering function, and its purpose is to return the cosine of a complex number; it is not a complicated function to use; it is pretty easy as long you know its formula. The IMCOS function will return the #VALUE error value if the Inumber is logical. Logical values are the concept that values can be reduced to either True and False.
Android vs. iPhone: Android fans reveal why they’ll never switch
For as long as there are only two major mobile operating systems to choose from, users will have strong opinions about them. Every few months, we like to check in on the war between iPhone and Android fans. Each OS has features and functionality that the other can’t match. As such, some will always prefer one over the other.
Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus
Tesla is preparing to unveil an AI-powered humanoid robot that it hopes will transform factories, workplaces and homes around the world.Chief executive Elon Musk will reveal the first prototype of the Tesla Optimus bot at the company’s annual AI Day on 30 September.Mr Musk has previously blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to “production hell” four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. But Tesla is now having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.In the longer term, Mr Musk said at a TED Talk, robots could be...
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
The Windows Club
How to run HTML code in Notepad for Windows 11/10
In the old days, programmers primarily used Notepad to write code. The old days have long gone after the rise of more sophisticated coding tools for HTML and everything else, but despite that, many programmers still prefer to use Notepad. For the new age coders who have little knowledge about...
knowtechie.com
How to delete duplicate photos with iOS 16
Alongside the latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, came several new features. One of those new iOS 16 features is the ability to delete duplicate photos from your Photos app. We’ve all likely run into a similar issue. You take a bunch of images of the same thing and dig...
The Windows Club
Minecraft Forge installer not opening or working in Windows 11
Is Minecraft Forge not installing on your Windows 11/10 PC? Here is a full guide that will help you if you cannot open the Minecraft Forge installer or if it is not working properly. Minecraft Forge is an open-source modding API for Minecraft Java Edition. It allows users to modify...
The Windows Club
How to recover an unsaved Notepad file in Windows 11/10?
Notepad is one of the oldest tools available on Windows 11/10. It hasn’t seen a significant update in many years, and that’s because there is no need. After all, it is fine as is. Now, folks who use Notepad regularly may have some point come across a problem where they’re unable to recover data from an unsaved Notepad.
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld revealed with Play Services, Stadia support
Logitech has fully revealed its G Cloud gaming handheld. The device will be able to stream games from a host of libraries while utilizing a few Google services and running Android 11.
The Windows Club
Teams not syncing with Outlook or OneDrive
You can sync your files in Microsoft Teams to OneDrive. This feature of Microsoft Teams makes your office files available in OneDrive and you will access all of them in File Explorer. Similarly, the sync feature in Teams is also available for Outlook. Syncing Outlook with Teams will make your contacts and Outlook Calendar available on Teams. For some users, Teams is not syncing with Outlook or OneDrive. If you experience such an issue with Microsoft Teams, the solutions provided in this article will help you resolve the problem.
moneytalksnews.com
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
The Windows Club
How to Edit file without changing Modified Date in Windows 11
Creating or modifying any file on Windows consists of attributes that help others know when the file was created, opened, or modified. If you want to edit files without changing the modified dates, there is no direct way. However, you can note the modified time and change it once you are done editing the file. This post will share multiple methods and tools that help you edit files without changing the modified date in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
A generic error occurred in GDI+ [Fixed]
When you try to modify a bitmap object, save or upload an image to a web server you may get the error message A generic error occurred in GDI+. The error can occur regardless of the application in use. This post provides the most applicable solutions affected users can apply to resolve the issue.
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
