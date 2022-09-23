You can sync your files in Microsoft Teams to OneDrive. This feature of Microsoft Teams makes your office files available in OneDrive and you will access all of them in File Explorer. Similarly, the sync feature in Teams is also available for Outlook. Syncing Outlook with Teams will make your contacts and Outlook Calendar available on Teams. For some users, Teams is not syncing with Outlook or OneDrive. If you experience such an issue with Microsoft Teams, the solutions provided in this article will help you resolve the problem.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO