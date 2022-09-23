Read full article on original website
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
wymt.com
Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year. On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets for...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
Wildcats Open as Underdogs Against Ole Miss
For the second time this season, Kentucky is an underdog. Ahead of the Wildcats upcoming matchup at Ole Miss, the Rebels are currently favored by a consensus 3.5 points, according to the Action Network. FanDuel: Ole Miss -3.5 Caesars Sportsbook: Ole Miss -4 DraftKings: Ole Miss ...
wymt.com
Scores from Week 6 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 high school football season is around halfway over as mountain schools fight for a playoff spot.
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll
Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
Kentucky Bumped up One Spot to No. 8 in Newest Coaches Poll
Kentucky has moved up one spot to No. 8 in the latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 31-23 win over Northern Illinois The 4-0 Wildcats are one of seven Southeastern Conference teams in the newest rankings: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 8. Kentucky 9. Tennessee 11. ...
wymt.com
Kentucky pulls away from Northern Illinois 31-23
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty, but the Wildcats remain undefeated on the season. No. 8 Kentucky (4-0) dominated in the second half to beat Northern Illinois 31-23. It didn’t start as a sure thing, with the Huskies (1-3) milking the clock on a long touchdown drive to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game against Northern Illinois
Kentucky dropped their uniform combination for this weekend’s tussle against Northern Illinois. Defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine gets the call to model off the threads. For the third time this year, Kentucky is going to with the blue helmet, blue jersey, white pants combination. While it doesn’t seem like a big deal and these uniforms have gotten the Wildcats into the top 10, there are some fans that were hoping for something a little different.
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Plans announced to complete parkway to Prestonsburg
Prestonsburg, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While...
wymt.com
Kentucky Mountain Bible College installs new president
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One college in our region has a new leader. On Friday, Dr. Robert Pocai was installed as the 6th president of Kentucky Mountain Bible College (KMBC) in Breathitt County. “There’s definitely a lot of prayer made through the decision and I believe through that, a...
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
wymt.com
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
wymt.com
Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
wymt.com
WYMT recognized as 2022 WeatherReady Nation Ambassador of Excellence
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson congratulated the WYMT team for their work during the historic flash flooding of July 2022. “There is no doubt that numerous lives were saved during the flooding because of the information shared by the WYMT News team throughout the night and into the next day. The NWS is thankful for their partnership and for their dedication to the areas they serve,” officials with the NWS said.
wymt.com
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
wymt.com
Michaels craft store opens in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
wymt.com
51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
