Richmond, KY

wymt.com

Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year. On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets for...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Open as Underdogs Against Ole Miss

For the second time this season, Kentucky is an underdog.  Ahead of the Wildcats upcoming matchup at Ole Miss, the Rebels are currently favored by a consensus 3.5 points, according to the Action Network. FanDuel: Ole Miss -3.5 Caesars Sportsbook: Ole Miss -4 DraftKings: Ole Miss ...
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll

Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky pulls away from Northern Illinois 31-23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty, but the Wildcats remain undefeated on the season. No. 8 Kentucky (4-0) dominated in the second half to beat Northern Illinois 31-23. It didn’t start as a sure thing, with the Huskies (1-3) milking the clock on a long touchdown drive to...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game against Northern Illinois

Kentucky dropped their uniform combination for this weekend’s tussle against Northern Illinois. Defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine gets the call to model off the threads. For the third time this year, Kentucky is going to with the blue helmet, blue jersey, white pants combination. While it doesn’t seem like a big deal and these uniforms have gotten the Wildcats into the top 10, there are some fans that were hoping for something a little different.
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Plans announced to complete parkway to Prestonsburg

Prestonsburg, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky Mountain Bible College installs new president

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One college in our region has a new leader. On Friday, Dr. Robert Pocai was installed as the 6th president of Kentucky Mountain Bible College (KMBC) in Breathitt County. “There’s definitely a lot of prayer made through the decision and I believe through that, a...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

WYMT recognized as 2022 WeatherReady Nation Ambassador of Excellence

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson congratulated the WYMT team for their work during the historic flash flooding of July 2022. “There is no doubt that numerous lives were saved during the flooding because of the information shared by the WYMT News team throughout the night and into the next day. The NWS is thankful for their partnership and for their dedication to the areas they serve,” officials with the NWS said.
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Michaels craft store opens in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Powell County teen located

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
POWELL COUNTY, KY

