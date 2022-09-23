ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newaygo, MI
County
Mecosta County, MI
Mecosta County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Reed City, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Two arrested overnight in Montcalm County human trafficking case

STANTON, Mich. — Montcalm County sheriff deputies arrested two men who were accused of human trafficking. The men were arrested overnight when they came to the county intending to engage in sexual activities with underage females, according to Montcalm Country Sheriff's Office. Internet crime: Wayland Public Schools employee arrested...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

5 people, including 4 children, injured in Ottawa Co. rollover crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Five people, including four children, were injured in a rollover crash in Ottawa County Sunday evening. Police say the crash happened on I-96 near 80th Avenue in Polkton Township around 8 p.m. A 2007 Honda, which was driven by a 41-year-old Muskegon man, was traveling west when the driver lost control of the vehicle. He overcorrected, and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Fugitive#Aetna#District Court
MLive

Man hands troopers half-empty bottle of vodka during traffic stop

WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A man was arrested for drunken driving this week after handing a half-empty bottle of vodka to troopers during a traffic stop, police said. Around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to the area of South 33 Road near East 46 Road for a man standing on the side of the roadway next to a vehicle waving down passersby for help, according to an MSP news release.
MANTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9&10 News

Morley Woman Arrested for Weapon, Multiple Drug Charges

A Morley woman was arrested for multiple drug and weapon charges, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a drug sting operation on a drug house in the Village of Morley. Barb Male, 41, was arrested as a result of the sting for multiple drug and weapon charges, the sheriff’s office says.
MORLEY, MI
abc12.com

18-year-old dies after crashing pickup truck in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenage driver died after a crash near Clare on Wednesday evening. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Adam Herron of Harrison was driving in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed. Investigators say Herron...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy