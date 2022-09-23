Read full article on original website
Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
Two arrested after police pull over car filled with stolen lottery tickets in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two were arrested and a juvenile was returned to their guardian after being caught with a car full of stolen lottery tickets, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Muskegon police sent a warning to Ottawa County deputies of another instance of lottery ticket thefts in...
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing, cashing in lottery tickets
Two people were arrested in Grand Haven after stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets.
Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle Byron Twp. crash
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Byron Township. Police say the crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on 76th Street SW. A pickup truck had been slowing in preparation for a turn when a Jeep tried to pass the truck on the shoulder of the road.
Two arrested overnight in Montcalm County human trafficking case
STANTON, Mich. — Montcalm County sheriff deputies arrested two men who were accused of human trafficking. The men were arrested overnight when they came to the county intending to engage in sexual activities with underage females, according to Montcalm Country Sheriff's Office. Internet crime: Wayland Public Schools employee arrested...
Wanted Fugitive, Three Other People Arrested at Aetna Township Residence
A wanted fugitive and three other people were arrested Wednesday at a residence in Aetna Township in Mecosta County. On Wednesday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive who was reportedly armed. It was also reported that there were two additional females at the residence.
5 people, including 4 children, injured in Ottawa Co. rollover crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Five people, including four children, were injured in a rollover crash in Ottawa County Sunday evening. Police say the crash happened on I-96 near 80th Avenue in Polkton Township around 8 p.m. A 2007 Honda, which was driven by a 41-year-old Muskegon man, was traveling west when the driver lost control of the vehicle. He overcorrected, and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
3 injured in collision along Michigan highway, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Three people were injured Saturday night after one driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of a highway, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 10:22 p.m. report Saturday, Sept. 24, of a crash in the area of M-6, west of Kenowa Avenue in Jamestown Township.
2 arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Police arrested two people early Saturday, Sept. 24, for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in Muskegon and Ottawa counties. About 1:30 a.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in thefts earlier in the week, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Man hands troopers half-empty bottle of vodka during traffic stop
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A man was arrested for drunken driving this week after handing a half-empty bottle of vodka to troopers during a traffic stop, police said. Around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to the area of South 33 Road near East 46 Road for a man standing on the side of the roadway next to a vehicle waving down passersby for help, according to an MSP news release.
Northern Michigan man busted with shotgun, knife and bag of drugs during routine traffic stop
A Northern Michigan man has been hit with a long list of charges after Michigan State Police troopers found weapons and drugs in his car during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.
Juvenile Arrested in Mt. Pleasant for Gun Possession, Fighting Police Officers at MPHS
A juvenile has been arrested in Mt. Pleasant after he allegedly brought a gun to Mt. Pleasant High School’s football game Friday night, and fought police officers. The department says they were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant school administrator who said a spectator may have a gun with them to the game.
Lake Co. Sheriff shares thoughts on bank robbery, bomb threat
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin shared his thoughts Saturday after a bank robbery, bomb threat and school district evacuation happened earlier in the week.
Morley Woman Arrested for Weapon, Multiple Drug Charges
A Morley woman was arrested for multiple drug and weapon charges, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a drug sting operation on a drug house in the Village of Morley. Barb Male, 41, was arrested as a result of the sting for multiple drug and weapon charges, the sheriff’s office says.
Law Enforcement Searching for Two Suspects Who Robbed Lake-Osceola State Bank
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who they say robbed the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects are both males who wore sweatshirts and ski masks during the robbery. The suspects are believed to have fled...
18-year-old dies after crashing pickup truck in Clare County
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenage driver died after a crash near Clare on Wednesday evening. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Adam Herron of Harrison was driving in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed. Investigators say Herron...
Former Grand Rapids police officer set to return to court in Patrick Lyoya case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After many delays, a Kent County Judge set a preliminary hearing for a former Grand Rapids police officer Friday. Christopher Schurr is charged with murder after shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya in April, according to the prosecutor's office. Schurr was not in the court room,...
Baldwin Public Schools evacuated after bomb threat, bank robbery
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a bank robber in Luther handed a note to one of the tellers claiming a bomb had been planted at an unspecified school.
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to December bank robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to robbing an Independent Bank in December 2021. 41-year-old Kristin Cole Greinke filed his guilty plea on Thursday. Officials say the robbery happened on Dec. 16, 2021, when Greinke took a taxi to the Independent Bank on Plainfield Avenue.
