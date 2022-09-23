Four men were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary for trying to make their way into a home in Beverly Hills, authorities said Sunday. Police received a call at 8:31 p.m. Saturday of four men trying to gain access into a home in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive, according to Lt. Renato Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO