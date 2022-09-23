Read full article on original website
LAPD Investigating 2 Gang-Related Shooting Deaths in Montecito Heights
Police were searching Monday for suspects who shot and killed two men in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police say they...
Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Pursuit in Indio
A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff’s vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, deputies from the sheriff’s Thermal station were pursuing Jose Lopez Jr. in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. Lopez was wanted for several felony charges, including stalking, domestic violence, and criminal threats, according to authorities.
Two Suspects Arrested in Anaheim Hills Big Lots Robbery
Anaheim police arrested a man and a woman Saturday who allegedly took a shopping cart full of merchandise from an Anaheim Hills Big Lots store and flashed a handgun at an employee. The robbery occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday at 6336 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Sgt. Shane Carringer of...
Man Fatally Stabbed in Hacienda Heights; Investigation Underway
An investigation was underway Monday into the stabbing death of a man in Hacienda Heights. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies arrived, they found the victim … unresponsive and suffering from...
Pomona Officers Take Troubled Man with Rifle into Custody
The Pomona Police Department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation teams took into custody Saturday a man who was pointing a rifle at hikers at the Eagle Scout Trail. A hiker called police about 7:30 a.m. to report seeing a man with a rifle on the trails at Mission Boulevard and Appian Way, according to a police press release.
Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights
A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. A suspect...
Deputy in SUV Injured By Hit-and-Run Motorist in Gardena
A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to Sgt. Nikos Guskos of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who added that the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Kia.
Felon Arrested After Allegedly Loitering Next to Banning Police Department
A felon was arrested after he was allegedly found carrying a loaded firearm in public and possessing ammunition and drug paraphernalia, authorities said Saturday. Police officers conducted a check on the man on Sept. 13 around 6 p.m. when he was allegedly loitering next to the Banning Police Department, police said.
Two Men Killed, Woman Wounded During Shootings in Compton
Two men were shot dead and a woman was wounded during a shooting in Compton, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue, where deputies dispatched to the scene found two men, about 20 to 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Woman Found Dead Inside Home in Lancaster
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
One Year Ago Today (September 25, 2021)…Long Beach Police Arrest Four Men in Connection with Two Murders
One Year Ago Today (September 25, 2021)…Long Beach police announced the arrests of four men suspected in gang-related shooting deaths of two victims in two days. The victims were identified as 22-year-old Rafael Araiza, fatally wounded in his car on June 24; and Reginald English, a homeless man found dead on a sidewalk on June 25, police said.
Alleged Purse Thief Arrested in La Quinta
Authorities said Saturday that a man arrested for allegedly stealing someone’s purse in La Quinta is suspected of other purse thefts as well. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Two Men Killed in Drive-by Shooting in Unincorporated South LA
Sheriff’s Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting deaths of two men Saturday in an unincorporated area of South Los Angeles. Deputies responded to the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, regarding a shooting and found two men in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Armed Suspect Arrested After Three-Hour Standoff
An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot by an officer and subsequently barricading himself in a recycling center following a chase in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle,...
Jury Selection to Begin for Trial of Man Accused of Killing Boyhood Friend
Jury selection is slated to get underway Tuesday for the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his boyhood friend during a dispute in Meadowbrook stemming from their bitter parting of ways in a marijuana sales venture. Stephen John Lindo, 31, of Meadowbrook allegedly killed 29-year-old Michael Louis Hinden...
Three Juveniles Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery
Three juvenile suspects were detained for allegedly robbing a victim of jewelry at gunpoint, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto station responded to a robbery in the 600 block of Poo’ish Drive in San Jacinto at 7 p.m. Friday. The three...
Help Sought To Find Missing Man Last Seen In East LA Aug. 22
Authorities Saturday sought the public’s help to find a 65-year-old man last seen in East Los Angeles. Jose Luis Hurtado was last seen on Aug. 22 in the 900 block of South Simmons Avenue, near Whittier Boulevard and the Commerce city limit, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Car-to-Car Freeway Shooting in Jurupa Valley Wounds One
One person was injured in a car-to car shooting on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley Friday evening. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the Pedley Road off-ramp where they found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to reports from the scene.
Lawyers Recommend $8 Million Settlement in Shooting of Man by Deputy
Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400 block of...
Fire Displaces Six People at Two-Story Home in Jurupa Valley
Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a two-story home in Jurupa Valley Sunday that displaced six people, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 6600 block of Sundown Drive had the fire contained at 5:11 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause...
