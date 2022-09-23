A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff’s vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, deputies from the sheriff’s Thermal station were pursuing Jose Lopez Jr. in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. Lopez was wanted for several felony charges, including stalking, domestic violence, and criminal threats, according to authorities.

INDIO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO