Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Trojans can’t solve Herd’s line play in 18-7 loss

CHAMBERSBURG — The first possession for Chambersburg started on its own 12 and began with a false start penalty, a rush for zero yards and a second false start penalty. That was kind of the way the offense went the entire game for the Trojans, who were handcuffed 18-7 by Carlisle in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Five Penn State players to watch following the Lions’ 33-14 victory over Central Michigan

You want a list of five Penn State players who turned in impressive performances during the Lions’ win over Central Michigan Saturday at Beaver Stadium? Done. Kalen King. The second-year corner was credited with a team-high four pass breakups and he also forced a Central Michigan fumble and recovered it during the second half. King has been a terrific coverage player for the Lions since the final month of the 2021 season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
York, September 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in York. The Spring Grove Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 24, 2022, 07:00:00. The Spring Grove Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 24, 2022, 10:00:00.
YORK, PA
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
