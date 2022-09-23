Read full article on original website
Stout defense, Kyle Williams help Harrisburg hand Cumberland Valley first loss
Saturday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup between a 4-0 Cumberland Valley team and Harrisburg Cougars squad gaining steam looked on paper to have the makings of a classic matchup. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And after a tepid start where neither team scored in...
Shippensburg University: Volleyball’s early first set win turns sour
Shippensburg U’s volleyball team took an early win in its first set on Friday night but fell to Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division competitor Kutztown, 3-1. Set scores were 25-23. 23-25, 22-25 and 17-25. Shippensburg (7-8, 1-1 PSAC East) sophomore Kat Negron (Longwood, Fla./Lyman) led the Raiders...
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books
Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
West Perry football reaches 4-0 with blowout win over Trinity
If anybody in the Mid-Penn Conference was sleeping on the West Perry football team, they hopefully have awakened. Led by a dominating performance by the imposing West Perry linemen, the Mustangs scorched their way to a 40-14 win over Trinity on Sept. 16.
‘I don’t usually feel as good’: Carlisle senior Kevin Shank has stellar day at 29th Carlisle Invitational
CARLISLE— The 29th annual Carlisle Invitational took place on Saturday at Travis Trail and featured roughly 90 different schools, primarily from Pennsylvania, but some other schools from neighboring states were present, too. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Penn State’s key stat, a new-look safety, other storylines for the Lions’ date with Northwestern on Saturday
A one-win Big Ten team is standing in the way of a 5-0 start by Penn State. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions host 1-3 Northwestern Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff, but star player goes down with injury
HARRISBURG – Marquese Williams was brilliant again Friday and Bishop McDevitt put up more eye-popping numbers in an easy 48-7 win over Cedar Cliff, but it might have come at a cost. Senior Tyshawn Russell, the team’s leading receiver, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to...
Trojans can’t solve Herd’s line play in 18-7 loss
CHAMBERSBURG — The first possession for Chambersburg started on its own 12 and began with a false start penalty, a rush for zero yards and a second false start penalty. That was kind of the way the offense went the entire game for the Trojans, who were handcuffed 18-7 by Carlisle in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
Five Penn State players to watch following the Lions’ 33-14 victory over Central Michigan
You want a list of five Penn State players who turned in impressive performances during the Lions’ win over Central Michigan Saturday at Beaver Stadium? Done. Kalen King. The second-year corner was credited with a team-high four pass breakups and he also forced a Central Michigan fumble and recovered it during the second half. King has been a terrific coverage player for the Lions since the final month of the 2021 season.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan
We lead the reads with how James Franklin is handling the do-si-do at quarterback between vet Sean Clifford on an off day and true freshman Drew Allar. Plus, a little tutorial from Barney Amor on how he makes his punts die like a dropped cat on Velcro. 1. Unless he...
The 82′ Nittany Lion Football team honored at halftime of Penn State-Central Michigan game: video
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team faced off against Central Michigan today at noon, seeking their fourth win of the season. The Nittany Lions would go onto win 33-14 over the Chippewas and will return next week to Beaver Stadium to face the Northwestern Wildcats for a 3:30 p.m. kick-off.
Scenes from the 79th annual Cocoa Bean football game at Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey won the 79th annual Cocoa Bean game, 28-21, against Milton Hershey at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022.
Penn State-Central Michigan takeaways: Kalen King, Dani Dennis-Sutton and the Sean Clifford experience
STATE COLLEGE — James Franklin sat at the Beaver Stadium media room dais and looked a bit surprised. He admitted that while it didn’t feel like it, Penn State did, in fact, win the “critical areas” he and his staff examine after every game. Turnover battle....
Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent excited to continue ‘special’ season with Central Michigan at Penn State
Donte Kent and Ronald Kent Jr. grew up in a house with two other brothers, and when you start doing that math — four athletic boys, one house — you expect the rough and tumble stories to follow. Backyard battles. Living room wrestling matches. Mischief. Typical stuff. And,...
York, September 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in York. The Spring Grove Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 24, 2022, 07:00:00. The Spring Grove Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 24, 2022, 10:00:00.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Discount chain growth; Harrisburg shooting; candidate debates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Ollie’s bargain store chain has weathered the ups and downs of the past two years, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This year, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores, getting close to 500.
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
Central Pa. woman among 2 to die in fatal crash at N.J. pop-up car rally
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
