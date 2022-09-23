ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CNET

How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
Creative Bloq

iPhone 14 Pro Max review

The new iPhone 14 Pro Max is everything most people will need from their top-tier Apple phone. It looks expensive, has a defining visual feature – that Dynamic Island, and everything from the screen to the camera, its interface, battery life, and performance all do a great job. The phone does have some quirks; not everyone will love Apple's take on the always-on display and we're not sure why the Lightning connector is back, but it's still an excellent package – albeit an expensive one.
CNET

Apple Watch Settings You Can Change to Make It Work Even Better

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can make your watch even faster to use while personalizing it for how you want to use it. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
Phone Arena

Not happy with the battery life of your iPhone? This might be the reason why!

Ever since the iPhone 11 Pro Max was released in 2019, the battery life on Apple's handsets has been improving. Last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max had the best battery life of any iPhone ever but also lasted longer than most Android phones that don't have the word "Power" in their names. This year, there is a new iPhone that replaces the iPhone 13 Pro Max as Apple's battery champion, and surprisingly, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Cult of Mac

Update your iPhone ASAP to fix iOS 16’s worst bugs

Apple introduced iOS 16.0.2 on Thursday. The update takes care of problems that have made headlines, and irritated iPhone users, since the original debuted in early September. The new version is available to be downloaded and installed now. iOS 16.0.2 squashes some big bugs. iOS 16 debuted September 12 bringing...
knowtechie.com

How to delete duplicate photos with iOS 16

Alongside the latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, came several new features. One of those new iOS 16 features is the ability to delete duplicate photos from your Photos app. We’ve all likely run into a similar issue. You take a bunch of images of the same thing and dig...
Cult of Mac

Grab a 3-in-1 cable to power your Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone

Carrying a separate Apple Watch charger proves annoying when you travel. Save space in your bag or on your nightstand with this three-in-one Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone charging cable. It comes with two Lightning tips and one Apple Watch charging puck. Connect it to a power source, and it...
Elite Daily

Customize Your iPhone Lock Screen Even Further With These Widgets

How many Lock Screens have you created for your iPhone since the new iOS 16 came out? If you’re only rocking one, you might want to get in on all the customizations that are available, especially the widgets. Widgetsmith is your go-to when it comes to making a Lock Screen and Home Screen that are perfectly fit to your needs and personality — we’re talking aesthetics, baby. ICYDK, it’s an app that lets you customize your Home and Lock Screens with an extensive widget selection to choose from. It expands your options from the iPhone basics that will make your lock screen one-of-a-kind. Here’s how to use Widgetsmith to add widgets to your iPhone Lock Screen.
Digital Trends

How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen

Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
Digital Trends

How to use the distance apart widget on iOS 16

So, you want to know how far apart your best friend or significant other is from you without tracking their location. Or, if you're a parent, maybe you want to know how far your child is from you when they go wandering around their favorite store at the mall or, heaven forbid, get separated by a large crowd at Disney World. A viral TikTok video showcased distance-apart widget that lets you do just this — but you won't find it pre-installed with iOS 16. Like any widget, you have to download a special app that allows you to enable it on your home screen or lock screen. In this case, Widgetable.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Internet Where There is No Service

The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
MotorBiscuit

4 of the Most Expensive EVs to Insure

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Tesla Model S Plaid, and Audi RS e-tron GT are some of the most expensive EVs to insure. The post 4 of the Most Expensive EVs to Insure appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
shefinds

3 iPhone Hacks You Should Try Immediately For A Longer-Lasting Battery

Without a strong iPhone battery that lasts as long as possible, your user experience with the device won’t be as satisfying. It’s no fun having to find a charger in the middle of the day, right when you need your phone most. You need reliable service and a good understanding of the settings that could actually be causing your battery to dwindle faster. A stronger battery starts with making wise decisions when it comes to apps and settings. Stavros Zavrakas, the founder of Orthogonality, recommends three iPhone hacks you should try immediately for a longer-lasting battery.
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
