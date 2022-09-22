ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Jimmer Fredette goes undercover to try out for BYU basketball

By Joe Coles
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAh1S_0i6klVEa00
Colorado State guard Wes Eikmeier (2) defends as BYU guard Jimmer Fredette (32) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Collins, Colo., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2011. (AP Photo/ Ed Andrieski) | Ed Andrieski, Associated Press

After former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went viral by gong undercover to try our for the Penn State football team, BYU basketball released their own spin on the concept by having one of their greatest players go undercover and try out for the team.

2011 Naismith College Player of the Year Jimmer Fredette went undercover to try out for the BYU basketball team in a video released by the Cougars.

Fredette spent time in the hair and makeup chair at the BYU broadcasting studio, where makeup artists transformed him from Fredette to Tim Schloss, aka “Slick Nick.”

Related

With a new head of hair, in a hoodie with a fat suit on underneath, Fredette made his way through walk-on tryouts for Mark Pope and the Cougars, making plenty of shots along the way before revealed himself at the end of the video, much to the surprise of the other players trying out.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Utah College Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
State
New York State
Provo, UT
Basketball
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Provo, UT
College Basketball
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
247Sports

What Coach Whittingham had to say... Utah-ASU post-game press conference

The No. 13 Utah Utes defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-13 in Tempe tonight. Following the game, here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference. Opening Statement:. “Solid game overall, all three phases. Offense was productive. Sputtered a little bit in the...
TEMPE, AZ
kslsports.com

Cosmo Parachutes Into Stadium Ahead Of Wyoming-BYU Game

PROVO, Utah – Cosmo the Cougar, BYU’s mascot, parachuted into LaVell Edwards Stadium prior to kickoff between the Cougars and Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. Before the contest began, the talented mascot sailed down from the...
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Mark Pope
Person
Jimmer Fredette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Colorado State#Associated Press#New York Giants#Penn State#Naismith College Player#2022 Fredette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Gephardt Daily

Members of Wyoming football’s ‘Black 14’ to be honored by BYU

Sept. 24 (UPI) — Brigham Young University was set Saturday to honor members of the “Black 14,” a group of college football players dismissed from the Wyoming team in 1969 after protesting Latter-day Saints church policies. The two players, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, were scheduled to...
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy