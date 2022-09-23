ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile charged with making threat to Danbury High School

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile is in custody Thursday night after police said they made a threat on social media to Danbury High School.

Danbury police became aware of the threat on Thursday evening, according to a social media post. Officers quickly identified the suspect and arrested them.

The threat has been deemed not credible.

There will be an increased police presence at the school Friday.

It was the second arrest Thursday alone for making a threat against a Connecticut school — with at least eight threats against schools in the state within the last two weeks alone. Earlier that day, another juvenile was arrested for making a threat against Waterbury Arts Magnet School.

Thursday, police also learned about a threat to Crosby High School, making it the third threat within three days to a Waterbury Public Schools school.

