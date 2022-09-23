Juvenile charged with making threat to Danbury High School
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile is in custody Thursday night after police said they made a threat on social media to Danbury High School.
Danbury police became aware of the threat on Thursday evening, according to a social media post. Officers quickly identified the suspect and arrested them.
The threat has been deemed not credible.What are Connecticut police doing about recent string of school threats?
There will be an increased police presence at the school Friday.
It was the second arrest Thursday alone for making a threat against a Connecticut school — with at least eight threats against schools in the state within the last two weeks alone. Earlier that day, another juvenile was arrested for making a threat against Waterbury Arts Magnet School.
Thursday, police also learned about a threat to Crosby High School, making it the third threat within three days to a Waterbury Public Schools school.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 1