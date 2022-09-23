Read full article on original website
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Girls Tennis: No. 3 Montclair Kimberley repeats as Essex County Tournament champs
Top-seeded Montclair Kimberley, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged third-seeded and No. 4 Newark Academy, 3-2, in the final round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday at theh Althea Gibson Tennis Center at Branch Brook Park in Newark. It is the Cougars second championship in a...
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Girls Tennis: No. 2 Pingry wins fourth-straight Somerset County Tournament
Pingry, ranked No. 2 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, captured the 2022 Somerset County Tournament on its home courts on Saturday morning. The Big Blue had finalists at all five flights, and they won four of them. Pingry finished with 24 points. Hillsborough came in second place with 17 points, Ridge took third with 16, and Montgomery was fourth with 15.
Football: Nick Iannacone leads Cedar Grove over Montclair Immaculate
Nick Iannacone had three touchdown catches, an interception, and blocked a punt to power Cedar Grove past Montclair Immaculate 21-7 in Cedar Grove. With the win, Cedar Grove improved to 4-1 while Montclair Immaculate fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story
NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
Devils’ Nico Hischier clarifies past comments on coach Lindy Ruff: ‘No comment is not what I meant’
At the end of last season, Devils captain Nico Hischier was asked a direct question about coach Lindy Ruff. “Would you like to see Lindy Ruff and his staff back next season?”
Mets slugger makes history, breaks club record
Sunday was a good day for the Mets. They blew out the Oakland Athletics, 13-4, behind a stellar Max Scherzer performance to maintain their 1.5-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
Why Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu’s season seems in jeopardy
NEW YORK — The Yankees have tried everything to get DJ LeMahieu back on the field, and he’s matched them every step of the way. Yankees trainers and LeMahieu have met with doctors and foot specialists. They’ve talked with New Balance about custom orthotics that would ease the pain in his right second toe and big toe that has landed him on ice since Sept. 5.
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
What channel is the Yankees game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Aaron Judge’s home run chase vs. Blue Jays on Monday
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, who is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL home run record, face the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season game on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 (9/26/22) at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Local fans can watch the...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Is Yankees’ Aaron Judge feeling pressure of home run chase?
Yankees Aaron Judge goes for home run 61 against Red Sox — NEW YORK — Think 6-foot-7, 283-pound Aaron Judge is feeling crushed under the weight of the attention his pursuit of Roger Maris has brought?. Think again. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s college teammate admires historic season
Each day brings another chance for Aaron Judge to make history. The New York Yankees slugging outfielder is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League single-season record of 61 home runs. Fans are eagerly anticipating that record breaking swing.
UPDATE: Yankees, Red Sox in rain delay (9/25/22)
NEW YORK — The tarp was on the field before Sunday night baseball at Yankee Stadium, so there was no outdoor batting practice. Rain is in the forecast, and it could affect the Yankees’ series finale with the Boston Red Sox as well as Aaron Judge’s home run chase, which is being televised by ESPN.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
One year later, exhibit commemorates tornado that tore through South Jersey town
On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through the Mullica Hill of Harrison, leaving jagged scars and destroying homes and properties. In its aftermath, local officials and legions of volunteers came to the aid of those whose homes and livelihoods had been damaged or lost and an outpouring of goods, services and financial donations supported those impacted.
Is there a ManningCast for Giants-Cowboys? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Peyton, Eli Manning broadcast
The New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys in a regular season game on Monday, September 26, 2022 (9/26/22) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which carry ESPN, ABC and ESPN 2 (for the Manning Cast).
