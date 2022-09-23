Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Sharon Kay Carey Mutter
Sharon Kay Carey Mutter, age 78, died Saturday September 24, 2022 at her home in Glasgow, KY. Born on March 01, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Birdie Cobb Carey and Hugh Carey. Sharon was a graduate of the Temple Hill High School, class of...
wcluradio.com
Linda Jo Adams
Linda Jo Adams, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was born May 11, 1947 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Stanley Thomas Jewell and Margaret Thomas Jewell. Linda was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Peters Creek Baptist Church. She loved sewing and writing recipes in her cookbook. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Lloyd, on his business trips.
wcluradio.com
Roger Lee Wood
Roger Lee Wood, 71, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, September 17th, in Hopkinsville, KY. Roger was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on July 28, 1951, a son of the late Virginia (Sweeney) and Roger James Wood. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Roger...
WKRC
Kentucky firefighters take 'steamy' photos for calendar to raise money for operations
EUBANK, Ky. (CNN Newsource/WLEX/WKRC) - A volunteer fire department in Kentucky is hoping some steamy photos will raise money for equipment and other aspects of their operation. It is lights, camera, action for these model members of the Eubank Volunteer Fire Department. "We've seen so many of the quote unquote...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision at 8:18 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd. Both Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville, and Jason Jones, age 69 of Campbellsville were driving East on Bengal Road in Taylor County. Sanders was driving a 2013 Honda...
Wave 3
KSP: Investigation underway after Campbellsville man killed in Taylor County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. In a release, KSP said officers responded to a crash on Bengal Road around 8:18 a.m. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013...
wcluradio.com
James Erskin “Jimmy” Taylor, Jr.
Mr. James Erskin “Jimmy” Taylor, Jr. age 76, of Gamaliel, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at The Monroe County Medical Center. Jimmy was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on August 29, 1946, a son of James Erskin Taylor Sr. and Runelle (Bartley) Taylor. He graduated from Gamaliel High School in 1964, He married Elizabeth Cain on November 5, 1965. He proudly served in The United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Jimmy worked for Haywood as a Plant Manager, Engineer, and retired from Carhartt in 2011. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Gamaliel Church of Christ.
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Fatal Crash off North Dixie Highway, US 31W, in Hart County, Kentucky
Bonnieville, KY - The Kentucky State Police are reporting that on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, just before 2:00 p.m., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located...
wdrb.com
69-year-old man dies in Taylor County crash Friday morning
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A car crash in Taylor County left one man dead. Kentucky State Police said Post 15 troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Bengal Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. KSP said 57-year-old Cheryl Sanders was traveling east on Bengal Road when she...
wcluradio.com
Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced
GLASGOW — Four individuals and one group of athletes will be inducted into the Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. Warren Cunningham, athletic director at Barren County High, said in a news release that the school system will continue this year honoring former athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to Barren County athletics. These groups were either athletes at Barren County High or one of the “heritage schools,” which included Austin Tracy High School, Hiseville High School, Park City High School, and Temple Hill High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
South Central Bank’s Bale named chairwoman of Kentucky Bankers Association
GLASGOW — The Kentucky Bankers Association has named Ruthie Bale, South Central Bancshares of Kentucky, Inc. board chairwoman, as the 2022 chairwoman of its association. “These are some of the most challenging times our industry has ever faced. We’ll need our best ‘boots under the table’ in the coming year,” said Ballard Cassady, president and CEO of the Kentucky Bankers Association. “We have a very strong board and with that comes a need for strong leadership to meet these challenges, and that is exactly what Ruthie will provide. Her experience has prepared her for this important position for our Kentucky banking industry and I look forward to working with her in service to Kentucky’s banks and Kentucky’s communities.”
WBKO
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
WTVQ
Police investigating after thieves strip wood from barn in Warren County
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are investigating after thieves stripped wood from a barn in Smiths Grove over the weekend. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at 2133 Hays Lodge Road. The thieves took time to remove wood from the barn and stole several other items including gates that allowed the owners’ horses to get out.
kentuckytoday.com
High court throws out computer conviction charged from Walmart self-serve checkout
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court has thrown out an unlawful access to a computer conviction against a woman who scanned bar codes of items cheaper than the ones she was taking from a Walmart self-serve checkout. According to Court documents, on Oct. 5, 2018, Chasity Shirley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcluradio.com
Officials investigating fatal collision near Cave City
CAVE CITY – Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Highway 90 in northern Barren County. Little details were provided about the crash, which is reported near the 8000 block of Happy Valley Road. That’s just south of Crystal Onyx Cave. The vehicles involved are a commercial semi and passenger vehicle.
WHAS 11
Pumpkin 'heist' in LaRue County seen as 'lesson we've been reading about in their children's book come to life'
LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — A LaRue County family is at a loss this week after they said someone stole a pumpkin plant growing outside their home. The 'heist' as Caleb Phelps called it, was caught on camera Sunday afternoon. While he isn't too upset over it and doesn't expect to find the thieves, Phelps says it's a lesson learned for his two little girls.
Comments / 0