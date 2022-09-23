Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Tennis: No. 3 Montclair Kimberley repeats as Essex County Tournament champs
Top-seeded Montclair Kimberley, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged third-seeded and No. 4 Newark Academy, 3-2, in the final round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday at theh Althea Gibson Tennis Center at Branch Brook Park in Newark. It is the Cougars second championship in a...
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football: Nick Iannacone leads Cedar Grove over Montclair Immaculate
Nick Iannacone had three touchdown catches, an interception, and blocked a punt to power Cedar Grove past Montclair Immaculate 21-7 in Cedar Grove. With the win, Cedar Grove improved to 4-1 while Montclair Immaculate fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Tributes pour in for deceased player as Linden football preps for Saturday game
Tributes and well wishes from teams and individuals all around New Jersey have been flooding social media platforms in honor of Linden football standout Xavier McClain, who died Wednesday of an apparent has injury sustained in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Meanwhile, the Linden Tigers hope to honor the...
Football: Burlington Township defeats Rancocas Valley in wild finish
Burlington Township’s defense stood strong in the fourth quarter as it stopped Rancocas Valley in the red zone with five seconds left to preserve the 21-14 win in Burlington Township. While Burlington Township (3-2) celebrated its win, Rancocas Valley head coach Garrett Lucas argued the clock should have stopped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Phillipsburg football makes statement with shutout of Hillsborough
In an early season matchup of unbeaten foes ranked in the Top 20 by NJ.com, Phillipsburg High School’s football team left no doubt that it deserves more respect in the Garden State. The 18th-ranked Stateliners scored less than 5 minutes into the game and never looked back in a...
Football: No. 1 Bergen Catholic keeping spirits high as 17-game win streak ends (PHOTOS)
Bergen Catholic senior defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell clapped and screamed for his teammates to keep their heads up after a 31-7 home loss to NJ.com’s No. 3 team in Don Bosco Prep. It’s the largest defeat the No. 1 Crusaders have suffered since a 34-7 road loss to St. Peter’s Prep in 2018.
Football: Tropeano throws for 400+ yards to lead Elizabeth past St. Joe’s (Met.)
Vito Tropeano Jr. went 18-of-24 through the air for 409 yards and three touchdowns to lead Elizabeth to a 23-21 victory over St. Joseph (Metuchen), in Metuchen. The game was 7-7 at the half and was back and forth till the final whistle as the lead changed three times in the second half.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
essexnewsdaily.com
Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
St. John Vianney Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Suffering Apparent Spinal Injury
The St. John Vianney football program is praying for senior Aaron Van Trease this morning after the senior standout suffered a significant neck injury early in Friday's game vs. Manasquan High School. Van Trease, the Lancers' quarterback and safety, was playing defensive back when he suffered an apparent spinal cord...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story
NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
High school football player dies after on-field head injury
LINDEN, N.J. — A sophomore at a New Jersey high school has died after suffering a head injury during a football game two weeks ago. Xavier McClain was a sophomore at Linden High School and died Wednesday after collapsing on the field Sept. 9, WNBC reported. McClain took a hit during the second half of the game, and while he was able to get up, he collapsed again and had to be taken away in an ambulance.
Firefighters battle blaze in Upper Montclair
A two-alarm fire sent flames and smoke shooting out of a century-old multifamily home on Inwood Avenue early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. There were no reported injuries, but the fire drew 10 trucks and firefighters from Montclair and five nearby towns. Neighbors rushed to the home and banged on the...
County worker fighting for a comeback after losing both legs in N.J. road construction accident
John Esposito lost both of his legs in a horrific accident last winter, but kept his will to fight. Nine months after his life was forever altered when he was struck by a car while working on a routine road project in Somerset County with fellow public works employees, Esposito is relearning how to walk using prosthetic limbs.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0