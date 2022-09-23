ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

NJ.com

Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap

Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
#Linus School Sports
essexnewsdaily.com

Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story

NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Boston 25 News WFXT

High school football player dies after on-field head injury

LINDEN, N.J. — A sophomore at a New Jersey high school has died after suffering a head injury during a football game two weeks ago. Xavier McClain was a sophomore at Linden High School and died Wednesday after collapsing on the field Sept. 9, WNBC reported. McClain took a hit during the second half of the game, and while he was able to get up, he collapsed again and had to be taken away in an ambulance.
LINDEN, NJ
Montclair Local

Firefighters battle blaze in Upper Montclair

A two-alarm fire sent flames and smoke shooting out of a century-old multifamily home on Inwood Avenue early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. There were no reported injuries, but the fire drew 10 trucks and firefighters from Montclair and five nearby towns. Neighbors rushed to the home and banged on the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
