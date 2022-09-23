Business owner opens new salon in Erie, after closing during pandemic

It’s a celebration in downtown Erie for one businesswoman.

TLA Divine Salon officially opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The owner has more than 20 years of experience and is no stranger to owning her own business.

She used to own a salon but had to close due to challenges from the pandemic. Thursday, she was overcome with emotions seeing her hard work pay off.

“I’m happy, I could about cry right now. I’m very overjoyed. It’s a blessing to be here with my staff over here, but I am very, very, very happy. Very happy.” said Lalita Morris, owner of TLA Divine Salon De Beaute’ and Spa.

The salon is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

