Business owner opens new salon in Erie, after closing during pandemic
It’s a celebration in downtown Erie for one businesswoman.
TLA Divine Salon officially opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The owner has more than 20 years of experience and is no stranger to owning her own business.Erie’s high school students take the day to learn about civic engagement
She used to own a salon but had to close due to challenges from the pandemic. Thursday, she was overcome with emotions seeing her hard work pay off.
“I’m happy, I could about cry right now. I’m very overjoyed. It’s a blessing to be here with my staff over here, but I am very, very, very happy. Very happy.” said Lalita Morris, owner of TLA Divine Salon De Beaute’ and Spa.
The salon is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
