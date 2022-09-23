Read full article on original website
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Football: Tropeano throws for 400+ yards to lead Elizabeth past St. Joe’s (Met.)
Vito Tropeano Jr. went 18-of-24 through the air for 409 yards and three touchdowns to lead Elizabeth to a 23-21 victory over St. Joseph (Metuchen), in Metuchen. The game was 7-7 at the half and was back and forth till the final whistle as the lead changed three times in the second half.
Football: No. 1 Bergen Catholic keeping spirits high as 17-game win streak ends (PHOTOS)
Bergen Catholic senior defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell clapped and screamed for his teammates to keep their heads up after a 31-7 home loss to NJ.com’s No. 3 team in Don Bosco Prep. It’s the largest defeat the No. 1 Crusaders have suffered since a 34-7 road loss to St. Peter’s Prep in 2018.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Girls Tennis: No. 3 Montclair Kimberley repeats as Essex County Tournament champs
Top-seeded Montclair Kimberley, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged third-seeded and No. 4 Newark Academy, 3-2, in the final round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday at theh Althea Gibson Tennis Center at Branch Brook Park in Newark. It is the Cougars second championship in a...
Football: Nick Iannacone leads Cedar Grove over Montclair Immaculate
Nick Iannacone had three touchdown catches, an interception, and blocked a punt to power Cedar Grove past Montclair Immaculate 21-7 in Cedar Grove. With the win, Cedar Grove improved to 4-1 while Montclair Immaculate fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Football: Mark Boyd scores four touchdowns as Union City defeats Bayonne
Mark Boyd finished with nine carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns as Union City rolled past Bayonne 45-6 in Bayonne. Union City (3-1) finished with 321 yards on the ground led by Damon Pallotto who had 15 carries for 117 yards. Tyler Koffa also had three carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and capped off the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
Playing with heavy hearts: Linden HS football team dedicates game to fallen teammate
The football team at Linden High School was back on the field Saturday for the first time since teammate Xavier McClain died of a head injury suffered two weeks ago.
Tributes pour in for deceased player as Linden football preps for Saturday game
Tributes and well wishes from teams and individuals all around New Jersey have been flooding social media platforms in honor of Linden football standout Xavier McClain, who died Wednesday of an apparent has injury sustained in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Meanwhile, the Linden Tigers hope to honor the...
St. John Vianney Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Suffering Apparent Spinal Injury
The St. John Vianney football program is praying for senior Aaron Van Trease this morning after the senior standout suffered a significant neck injury early in Friday's game vs. Manasquan High School. Van Trease, the Lancers' quarterback and safety, was playing defensive back when he suffered an apparent spinal cord...
Girls Tennis: No. 2 Pingry wins fourth-straight Somerset County Tournament
Pingry, ranked No. 2 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, captured the 2022 Somerset County Tournament on its home courts on Saturday morning. The Big Blue had finalists at all five flights, and they won four of them. Pingry finished with 24 points. Hillsborough came in second place with 17 points, Ridge took third with 16, and Montgomery was fourth with 15.
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
Inferno Levels Home Of Franklin Lakes School Board Member
A ferocious fire leveled the home of a Franklin Lakes Board of Education member.The 2½-story, wood-frame house that Ari Donio and his wife, Eveyln, bought at the corner of Kings Point Trail and Phelps Road less than two years ago was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived shortly before 2 a.m. Su…
Devils’ Nico Hischier clarifies past comments on coach Lindy Ruff: ‘No comment is not what I meant’
At the end of last season, Devils captain Nico Hischier was asked a direct question about coach Lindy Ruff. “Would you like to see Lindy Ruff and his staff back next season?”
Mets slugger makes history, breaks club record
Sunday was a good day for the Mets. They blew out the Oakland Athletics, 13-4, behind a stellar Max Scherzer performance to maintain their 1.5-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story
NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
