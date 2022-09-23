ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson, NJ

NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap

Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Mark Boyd scores four touchdowns as Union City defeats Bayonne

Mark Boyd finished with nine carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns as Union City rolled past Bayonne 45-6 in Bayonne. Union City (3-1) finished with 321 yards on the ground led by Damon Pallotto who had 15 carries for 117 yards. Tyler Koffa also had three carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and capped off the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Mets slugger makes history, breaks club record

Sunday was a good day for the Mets. They blew out the Oakland Athletics, 13-4, behind a stellar Max Scherzer performance to maintain their 1.5-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story

NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
