Florida football: AP Poll shows how difficult Gators schedule has been
If you are a fan of Florida football, then you are not into moral victories. Through four games the Gators are 2-2 and the new AP poll has left Florida where it started the season, unranked. But if you are looking for an encouraging sign that Billy Napier has the...
WCJB
Florida soccer blanked by Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The struggles continue for Florida soccer’s rebuilding project, as the team lost 3-0 to Southeastern Conference opponent Georiga, at home, on Sunday. So far this season, the Gators (2-8) are 0-3 in conference play after their shoutout loss to the Bulldogs (8-3). During the first...
WCJB
No. 12 Florida volleyball upset by South Carolina in five sets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) - For the first time this season, the No. 12-ranked Florida volleyball team suffered its first defeat in Southeastern Conference play, after losing in five sets to unranked South Carolina. The Gators (10-3) also had their 7-match winning streak snapped by the Gamecocks (7-5) with Sunday’s loss....
WCJB
Gator Insider: Florida faces Tennessee in first road game of the season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time this fall, the Florida football team will play an opponent outside the friendly confines of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators hit the road in week four of the college football season to take on a familiar opponent they’ve beaten like a drum the in the recent past, Tennessee. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell gives you some insight to this contest and what might decide the outcome.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier frustrates fans as halftime adjustments leave plenty to be desired
Billy Napier is developing a reputation among Florida fans for his lack of halftime adjustments, or simply that the opponents are outcoaching the Gators after halftime. His aggressive play-calling early, and then going for a 2-point conversion late in the game were among the headscratchers for Florida fans. In terms of the big picture, the Vols outscored the Gators 21-19 in the second half.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Late field goal lifts Buchholz
It was an instant classic at Booster Stadium in Ocala on Friday night. With the score tied 21-21, Buchholz senior kicker Reed Rousseau drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play to give the visiting Bobcats a 24-21 win. “It’s tough to come to Booster Stadium and win,”...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains aggressive play-calling after tough loss to Tennessee: 'It was required'
Billy Napier had several questionable coaching decisions largely around being aggressive during the loss to Tennessee on Saturday. The Florida coach said during his opening statement that “nobody likes to lose” following a 38-33 loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Napier said the Gators work hard, commit to one another and give their very best effort in a lot of ways.
WCJB
Buchholz swimming team sweeps Rob Ramirez City Swim Meet for second straight year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven of Alachua County’s premiere high school swim teams hit the water at Northeast Pool, on Saturday, to try and claim the Rob Ramirez City Swim Meet. Buchholz, the defending champion for both the boys and girls division didn’t let their wet hands loosen their...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County leaders are meeting again on Tuesday to determine what to do with the West End Golf Course. . The rezoning and land use change that is being asked for by developers would add up to 70 residential units to the property. Protestors met...
vieravoice.com
Hawks fall 34-14 to Baker County and former coach Kevin Mays
The Viera Hawks played host to an old friend Friday night. Kevin Mays, who turned the Viera football program around during his seven years at the school, brought the Baker County Wildcats to face his former team on what turned out to be rainy, sloppy night at Hawk Stadium. And...
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
WCJB
Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Congressional Candidate Danielle Hawk and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki fried hosted the discussion at Heartwood Soundstage in the Downtown area. Hawk and Fried opened the conversation about voting to protect women’s rights to abortion and contraceptive access. They opened the floor for some residents to ask...
WCJB
Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida Locations are offering free sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The sandbags can be used at the point of entry in a home to reduce the likelihood of flooding. The locations are listed below. Some are self-service. Alachua County sandbag locations. Alachua...
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga moves
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can be tough to figure out. In this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness learn three moves you will see in every class.
WCJB
HempFest is back in Gainesville after an 11-year hiatus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at the Bo Diddly Plaza to celebrate Hempfest after 11 years. The festival honored Murli Watkins, the doobie tosser. Watkins was arrested and served four months in jail for throwing doobies into a crowd at the Hempfest in 1994. . “It’s a sacred plant and god...
WCJB
Stephen C O’Connell Center will hold a job and internship fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a job and internship fair held by the UF Department of Computer and Information Science and Engineering on Monday. The CISE career fair helps students and alumni with computer engineering, computer science or digital arts, and sciences backgrounds. Attendees spend the afternoon talking with...
WCJB
A child drowned in an apartment complex pool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
WCJB
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist stops in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” campaign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic office was filled with more than 30 voters. As Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” meet and greet campaign. He spoke to people about issues he would fix if he was voted in including education and women’s health.
WCJB
State awards $300K to North Central Florida school districts for entrepreneurship training
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four North Central Florida school districts are receiving tens of thousands of dollars to expand entrepreneurship education and training. The state is awarding $1.9 million to eight state colleges and 17 school districts to help students learn about how to run small businesses. Alachua County, Gilchrist...
