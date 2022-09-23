Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Former January 6 committee staffer says texts show evidence of ‘attempted coup’ – live
Denver Riggleman tells 60 Minutes that texts from Mark Meadows amounted to a ‘roadmap to an attempted coup’
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
Europe's outlook 'darkening,' ECB head hedges on recession
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank said Monday that the economic outlook “is darkening” and she expects business activity to “slow substantially” in the coming months as high energy and food prices pushed up by the war in Ukraine sap consumer spending power. ECB President Christine Lagarde hedged her remarks to the European Parliament regarding whether the eurozone would sink into recession, saying the bank’s baseline scenario was subdued economic growth. But she appeared to qualify that by saying some assumptions in that outlook — such as the remaining supply of Russian natural gas...
Why is fiscal responsibility not discussed anymore?
We are fast approaching the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Both parties are working diligently to gain control of Congress. The economy, gun policy, and violent crime rank as the three top issues of concern to voters, as reported by a Pew Research Center poll. A bit further down the list is abortion rights, largely of interest to Democrat voters.
Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.
