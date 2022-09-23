ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Cleared For 5-on-5

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RV43_0i6kjEP300

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is approaching his return

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of the best players in basketball, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined for over a year with an ACL injury. While all reports have indicated his rehab is progressing well, the team has yet to provide an official update on his status.

While the Clippers are still not officially announcing when Leonard will play, team president Lawrence Frank recently revealed that Leonard has indeed been cleared for 5-on-5 action. Even without the announcement from Frank, it could have been assumed that Leonard was approaching 5-on-5, with his involvement in team practices being recently documented.

Kawhi's ability to participate in 5-on-5 practice is a good indicator that he should indeed be ready to play in pre-season action. With that being the current expectation, this latest report seems to bolster the likelihood of that happening.

The Clippers will understandably continue to follow Kawhi's lead on his return, and even beyond that, as his health is vital to their championship hopes. With their schedule front-loaded with back-to-backs, it would not be unsurprising to see Leonard rest one end of each set to start the year.

With a championship being their ultimate goal, the Clippers will continuing playing the long game with Leonard's health, in hopes of getting him at or close to 100% entering the playoffs. Should they do that, the sky remains the limit.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reveals Untold Details From Donald Sterling Scandal

Kawhi Leonard Makes Appearance at New York Fashion Week

Exclusive: Matt Barnes Reveals Difference Between Lakers and Clippers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Lawrence Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#La Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy