Trooper drives himself to hospital after being shot in the face in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper who was rammed by a car and shot in the face in Walla Walla on Thursday drove himself to the hospital, law enforcement said.

The shooting occurred at 5:20 p.m. in the area of Myra Road and Poplar Road.

The suspect, 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O’Neel, rammed the trooper’s car near the Sportsman’s Warehouse and then shot the trooper in the face, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

The trooper, Dean Atkinson Jr., is a 5-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol.

Atkinson then drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where as of Friday morning he was in serious condition in the intensive care unit.

KIRO 7 received video showing the convoy and the moments Atkinson arrived at the airfield.

Shortly after the shooting, Milton-Freewater police from Oregon tried to stop a vehicle that matched the description of the shooting suspect’s vehicle and a short chase ensued but came to an end on Highway 125 North off Stateline Road, where O’Neel was arrested.

O’Neel is being detained at the Walla Walla County Jail.

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Thursday night in response to the shooting, thanking those who apprehended the suspect.

