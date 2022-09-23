ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Trooper drives himself to hospital after being shot in the face in Walla Walla

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper who was rammed by a car and shot in the face in Walla Walla on Thursday drove himself to the hospital, law enforcement said.

The shooting occurred at 5:20 p.m. in the area of Myra Road and Poplar Road.

The suspect, 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O’Neel, rammed the trooper’s car near the Sportsman’s Warehouse and then shot the trooper in the face, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

The trooper, Dean Atkinson Jr., is a 5-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol.

Atkinson then drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where as of Friday morning he was in serious condition in the intensive care unit.

KIRO 7 received video showing the convoy and the moments Atkinson arrived at the airfield.

Shortly after the shooting, Milton-Freewater police from Oregon tried to stop a vehicle that matched the description of the shooting suspect’s vehicle and a short chase ensued but came to an end on Highway 125 North off Stateline Road, where O’Neel was arrested.

O’Neel is being detained at the Walla Walla County Jail.

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Thursday night in response to the shooting, thanking those who apprehended the suspect.

Paul G
5d ago

unacceptable!!! it should be the case that when an illegal immigrant or other Democrat enabled criminal does something like this, that the enablers be held accountable as well as the criminal

Reply(2)
6
Danny L Eytcheson Sr.
5d ago

Sending my prayers to the Trooper, his family ( personal and professional), friends and State Patriots.

Reply
9
Garrico Gongalula
5d ago

Totally awesome state trooper! Why mentally strong! Thank god for them!!!!

Reply
20
KIRO 7 Seattle

