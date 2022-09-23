Read full article on original website
Hart’s teams take top spots at Cougar Falcon Invitational
The Hart boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Cougar Falcon Invite on Saturday. The event was at the Eagles Nest (Gainey Park) at Calvin University. In the Falcon Division, the Hart boys finished with a score of 48 points. Hart senior Clayton Ackley took top individual honors...
Mona Shores improves to 11-1-2 with soccer win over West Ottawa
HOLLAND – — The Mona Shores boys soccer team topped West Ottawa by a score of 3-1 on Saturday. The Sailors posted a two-goal lead by halftime and never let up. The attack was in favor of the Sailors as they outshot West Ottawa 12-3. Abe Freye and...
Grand Haven goes 0-3 in Saturday volleyball quad
The Grand Haven volleyball team had a tough day in a quad-match at Marian on Saturday. The Bucs opened with a battle against Lowell that went to five sets but fell short (28-26, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 19-21). The day followed up with another loss to No. 1 ranked Marian (12-25,...
Fruitport gets win over Grant but goes 1-3 in Saturday volleyball action
The Fruitport volleyball team went 1-3 on the day and fell in the silver bracket finals at the Byron Center Invitational on Saturday. The Trojans’ losses came at the hands of Otsego (23-25, 15-25), Lakewood (21-25, 13-25) and East Kentwood (22-25, 25-18, 9-15). Fruitport got their solo win against...
North Muskegon rides the arm of James Young en route to 55-14 win over Hart
NORTH MUSKEGON — The North Muskegon offense was clicking on Friday night. The Norse opened a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to a 55-14 victory over Hart. The West Michigan Conference-Rivers football game was played at North Muskegon. The Norsemen had a total...
Muskegon Heights slides to 0-5 with loss to Riverview Gabriel Richard
The Muskegon Heights football team hosted Riverview Gabriel Richard on Saturday afternoon in an East vs. West matchup. It was a rainy day both weather-wise and football-wise for the Tigers in a 54-0 loss. The size of the Pioneers line would pose issues for the Tigers all game. After one...
Reeths-Puffer dominates Wyoming behind strong run, defense
Brody Johnson led the Rockets to victory with four rushing touchdowns in a 55-7 rout of the Wyoming Wolves. Johnson rushed for 190 yards on 15 attempts and the four scores. Tayte Vanderleest rushed four times for 77 yards and Brady Ross had eight carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Muskegon falls at home to Zeeland West 38-36
Muskegon was never able to completely stop Zeeland West on Friday night. The Big Reds made some key defensive adjustments and forced the visitors to work hard for everything in the second half – including a game-saving, 4th-and-9 conversion in the final minutes – but Skylar Geurink’s 26-yard scoring run with 49 seconds remaining made the Dux offense a perfect 6-for-6 in a dramatic, 38-36 victory at Hackley Stadium.
Reilly, Reagan Murphy lead Jayhawks past Alpena College in volleyball action
MCC (14-4, 3-0) will travel to Delta College on Tuesday.
Mona Shores has monster first quarter in 64-14 shocker of Grand Rapids Union
Mona Shores football and senior running back Dahmir Farnum had different plans for Grand Rapids Union in a Week-4 matchup that was billed to be a shootout. Farnum scored four touchdowns on his first five runs of the game and finished with 152 yards rushing as the Sailors ran away with a 64-14 win.
Spring Lake goes 3-0 at Montague volleyball quad
The Spring Lake volleyball team had a perfect Saturday in a quad match hosted by Montague. The Lakers finished 3-0 on the day with wins against Holton (22-25, 25-16, 25-10), Pentwater (25-6, 25-4, 25-7) and Montague (25-16, 25-20, 22-25). Kalli Lewkowski tallied 28 kills, 17 digs, 13 aces and four...
Holmes and Wendt lead Ludington past Allendale in Saturday soccer action
Ludington’s boys soccer team won its seventh straight game, shutting out Allendale, 3-0 in a non-league match on the road Saturday afternoon. The Orioles, ranked No. 13 in Division 2, figured on getting a good test against the Falcons, whose three losses coming in were to Unity Christian and Holland Christian, two of the top teams in Division 3, and Division 2 power Spring Lake.
Muskegon Lumberjacks heading home after 1-1 record at USHL Fall Classic
The Muskegon Lumberjacks’ special teams came up short on Friday night and the result of a 6-4 setback to the Tri-City Storm. The game was the Jack’s second and final game at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Muskegon allowed two power-play goals and one shorthanded goal. In...
Late touchdown spells doom for Spring Lake in narrow loss to Holland Christian
The host Holland Christian Maroons scored with 2:32 remaining in the game on Friday night and nipped the Spring Lake Lakers 21-20. The 45-yard touchdown pass erased a 20-14 Laker lead. Jack Duggins’ interception return for a touchdown was the only score of the opening quarter. Spring Lake led, 6-0....
Jayhawks womens soccer team plays to a scoreless tie
The No. 6 ranked Muskegon Community College womens soccer team played to a scoreless tie against No. 13 ranked Schoolcraft College on Saturday. The defensive line of Jaqi Bocanegra, McKenzie Starts, Sarah Zielinski and Alexa Musk held off three of the top goal scorers in the league. MCC will be...
Shelby snaps 21-game losing streak with win over Hesperia
Shelby’s football team snapped a 21-game losing streak Friday night with a hard earned 22-16 overtime victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. Big plays were the order of the day for Shelby, but it was Abel Still who might have made the biggest. Hesperia was threatening...
Mona Shores girls golf team takes top spot at OK Green Jamboree
The Mona Shores Sailors girls golf team won the last OK Green Jamboree of the season on Thursday afternoon shooting a round of 196, 25 shots better than runner-up Zeeland West who finished with a round of 221. Reeths-Puffer came in third place with a round of 223 while Zeeland...
Kent City’s rushing attack runs all over Lakeview in 34-0 victory
The Kent City Eagles amassed more than 300 yards on the ground on Friday night and blanked Lakeview 34-0. Quarterback Kyler Larson turned in a standout performance with 16 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 34, 2 and 80 yards. He also connected with Webb Longcore on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Larson’s passing line was 3-of-4 for 37 yards.
Hart wins Freedom Volleyball Invitational
After a previous tournament, the Hart Pirates girls volleyball team received the ultimate compliment on their sportsmanship, which led to them being invited to take part in the Freedom Invitational, hosted by RCV in Wyoming which Hart ended up winning on Saturday afternoon. Hart did just what it set out...
No letup for Whitehall as it cruises past Manistee, 56-0
The Whitehall Vikings didn’t have any letdown from last week’s win over archrival Montague as they cruised past the Manistee Chippewa’s 56-0 on Friday. The West Michigan Conference-Lakes contest was played at Whitehall. Whitehall was in complete control from start to finish. “I thought it was a...
