Muskegon, MI

Hart’s teams take top spots at Cougar Falcon Invitational

The Hart boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Cougar Falcon Invite on Saturday. The event was at the Eagles Nest (Gainey Park) at Calvin University. In the Falcon Division, the Hart boys finished with a score of 48 points. Hart senior Clayton Ackley took top individual honors...
HART, MI
Grand Haven goes 0-3 in Saturday volleyball quad

The Grand Haven volleyball team had a tough day in a quad-match at Marian on Saturday. The Bucs opened with a battle against Lowell that went to five sets but fell short (28-26, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 19-21). The day followed up with another loss to No. 1 ranked Marian (12-25,...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Muskegon, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Norton Shores, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Muskegon, MI
Reeths-Puffer dominates Wyoming behind strong run, defense

Brody Johnson led the Rockets to victory with four rushing touchdowns in a 55-7 rout of the Wyoming Wolves. Johnson rushed for 190 yards on 15 attempts and the four scores. Tayte Vanderleest rushed four times for 77 yards and Brady Ross had eight carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
WYOMING, MI
Muskegon falls at home to Zeeland West 38-36

Muskegon was never able to completely stop Zeeland West on Friday night. The Big Reds made some key defensive adjustments and forced the visitors to work hard for everything in the second half – including a game-saving, 4th-and-9 conversion in the final minutes – but Skylar Geurink’s 26-yard scoring run with 49 seconds remaining made the Dux offense a perfect 6-for-6 in a dramatic, 38-36 victory at Hackley Stadium.
MUSKEGON, MI
Dylan Brady
Spring Lake goes 3-0 at Montague volleyball quad

The Spring Lake volleyball team had a perfect Saturday in a quad match hosted by Montague. The Lakers finished 3-0 on the day with wins against Holton (22-25, 25-16, 25-10), Pentwater (25-6, 25-4, 25-7) and Montague (25-16, 25-20, 22-25). Kalli Lewkowski tallied 28 kills, 17 digs, 13 aces and four...
SPRING LAKE, MI
Holmes and Wendt lead Ludington past Allendale in Saturday soccer action

Ludington’s boys soccer team won its seventh straight game, shutting out Allendale, 3-0 in a non-league match on the road Saturday afternoon. The Orioles, ranked No. 13 in Division 2, figured on getting a good test against the Falcons, whose three losses coming in were to Unity Christian and Holland Christian, two of the top teams in Division 3, and Division 2 power Spring Lake.
LUDINGTON, MI
#Sailors#Ok Conference Green
Muskegon Lumberjacks heading home after 1-1 record at USHL Fall Classic

The Muskegon Lumberjacks’ special teams came up short on Friday night and the result of a 6-4 setback to the Tri-City Storm. The game was the Jack’s second and final game at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Muskegon allowed two power-play goals and one shorthanded goal. In...
MUSKEGON, MI
Jayhawks womens soccer team plays to a scoreless tie

The No. 6 ranked Muskegon Community College womens soccer team played to a scoreless tie against No. 13 ranked Schoolcraft College on Saturday. The defensive line of Jaqi Bocanegra, McKenzie Starts, Sarah Zielinski and Alexa Musk held off three of the top goal scorers in the league. MCC will be...
MUSKEGON, MI
Shelby snaps 21-game losing streak with win over Hesperia

Shelby’s football team snapped a 21-game losing streak Friday night with a hard earned 22-16 overtime victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. Big plays were the order of the day for Shelby, but it was Abel Still who might have made the biggest. Hesperia was threatening...
SHELBY, MI
Soccer
Sports
Mona Shores girls golf team takes top spot at OK Green Jamboree

The Mona Shores Sailors girls golf team won the last OK Green Jamboree of the season on Thursday afternoon shooting a round of 196, 25 shots better than runner-up Zeeland West who finished with a round of 221. Reeths-Puffer came in third place with a round of 223 while Zeeland...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Kent City’s rushing attack runs all over Lakeview in 34-0 victory

The Kent City Eagles amassed more than 300 yards on the ground on Friday night and blanked Lakeview 34-0. Quarterback Kyler Larson turned in a standout performance with 16 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 34, 2 and 80 yards. He also connected with Webb Longcore on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Larson’s passing line was 3-of-4 for 37 yards.
LAKEVIEW, MI
Hart wins Freedom Volleyball Invitational

After a previous tournament, the Hart Pirates girls volleyball team received the ultimate compliment on their sportsmanship, which led to them being invited to take part in the Freedom Invitational, hosted by RCV in Wyoming which Hart ended up winning on Saturday afternoon. Hart did just what it set out...
HART, MI
No letup for Whitehall as it cruises past Manistee, 56-0

The Whitehall Vikings didn’t have any letdown from last week’s win over archrival Montague as they cruised past the Manistee Chippewa’s 56-0 on Friday. The West Michigan Conference-Lakes contest was played at Whitehall. Whitehall was in complete control from start to finish. “I thought it was a...
WHITEHALL, MI

