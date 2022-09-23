Ludington’s boys soccer team won its seventh straight game, shutting out Allendale, 3-0 in a non-league match on the road Saturday afternoon. The Orioles, ranked No. 13 in Division 2, figured on getting a good test against the Falcons, whose three losses coming in were to Unity Christian and Holland Christian, two of the top teams in Division 3, and Division 2 power Spring Lake.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO