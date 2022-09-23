Phoebe is a little darling of a chihuahua of about 7 years old that would love to go back to a great home where she belongs. She came to us when her owner became unable to care for her any longer. Little Phoebe is such a sweet girl! She’s immediately friendly and doesn’t display much of chihuahua-tude that you sometimes see in her breed. Within minutes of knowing you, she’ll be reaching up to hop into your lap and begging for your attention. She’s very well-behaved, gentle with taking treats, housebroken and has little interest in toys. Phoebe has a grade 3 heart murmur but she’s in otherwise good health. She’ll need a home with no young kids simply due to her lack of experience with them, but she gets along with cats and is open to meeting smaller, easy-going dogs. She hopes you’ll welcome her into your life! Call 609-693-1900 or email: [email protected] for an application. File#60826 9/21/22.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO