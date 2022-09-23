Read full article on original website
NJ STATE POLICE DEPLOY TROOPERS TO AID IN HELPING PUERTO RICO
Early this morning, 69 New Jersey State Troopers were joined by a contingent of New York State Troopers as they prepared to board a flight to Puerto Rico to provide aid to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Media and photos courtesy NJSP.
LACEY: CAR INTO WOODS
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a single car accident on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway near mile marker 72. The car veered off the road into the wooded area of the parkway. There was no reported injuries.
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH GSP SB
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at mile marker 72.0 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. No additional information is available at this time.
LACEY: LOOKING FOR MY …..HAPPILY EVER AFTER…
Phoebe is a little darling of a chihuahua of about 7 years old that would love to go back to a great home where she belongs. She came to us when her owner became unable to care for her any longer. Little Phoebe is such a sweet girl! She’s immediately friendly and doesn’t display much of chihuahua-tude that you sometimes see in her breed. Within minutes of knowing you, she’ll be reaching up to hop into your lap and begging for your attention. She’s very well-behaved, gentle with taking treats, housebroken and has little interest in toys. Phoebe has a grade 3 heart murmur but she’s in otherwise good health. She’ll need a home with no young kids simply due to her lack of experience with them, but she gets along with cats and is open to meeting smaller, easy-going dogs. She hopes you’ll welcome her into your life! Call 609-693-1900 or email: [email protected] for an application. File#60826 9/21/22.
