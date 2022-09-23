Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
brproud.com
Halloween costumes needed for Baton Rouge area children
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 10/31 Consortium wants to make sure children in the Greater Baton Rouge area will have costumes for Halloween. Between now and Oct. 7, the group is hosting a costume and candy drive. Costumes, store-bought and individually wrapped candy can be dropped off at more than 20 locations. You can find a map of those locations by clicking here.
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ? Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento. The […]
brproud.com
Community donates to Hunters for the Hungry
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Hunger Action Month and anyone in the capital city who wants to help those struggling with food insecurity is invited to take action. Food Banks across Louisiana say they’re in need of protein due to rising food costs and a decrease in received donations.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
NOLA.com
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of fake emergency reports Thursday
Many schools across Louisiana became victims of "swatting" incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident, with the intent of calling in a...
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
State Representative Stuart Bishop enters rehab for alcoholism
Lafayette state representative Stuart Bishop is entering a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism following a recent statement.
fox8live.com
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
NOLA.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
brproud.com
Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
KTBS
Huge caseloads, high stakes: The dire situation Louisiana’s child welfare workers face
BATON ROUGE, La. - Fourteen hours after his work day began, Devance Ball’s phone rang. It was 10 p.m. A mother having a mental breakdown had abandoned her toddler in a dangerous New Orleans neighborhood. Ball, a supervisor in the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, worried about...
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago. With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000. The FBI, ATF, and DEA...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
brproud.com
The Children’s Place unveils new reading space in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Children’s Place unveils a new reading space in Baton Rouge at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center by having a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The local community and government officials gathered Friday evening, at the Jewel J. Newman Community Community Center. They decided to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new reading area, as part of The Children’s Place brand national back-to-school campaign, aiming to uplift and bring joy to families and communities this school year.
