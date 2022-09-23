Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Taste of St. Louis returns Downtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Saturday was the second day of Taste of St. Louis. Dozens of local restaurants have booths at Ballpark Village, giving people a chance to try some of their signature dishes. Not only is there food, but there’s live entertainment with musical performances and DJs all day...
KMOV
Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival returns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival returns to Soulard after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival offers an opportunity to celebrate the culture of Hispanic countries, particularly due to the rise of the Hispanic population in St. Louis. The festival has authentic food and activities for the family.
KMOV
Free Covid-19 booster shots offered at walk-in clinic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The City of St. Louis Department of Health is offering free Covid-19 booster shots Saturday. It’s a walk-in clinic at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity at 500 North Vandeventer from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
KMOV
BJC to host flu vaccine clinics
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Doctors are warning this flu season could be rough. The prediction is based on evidence from Australia, which is an indicator for what’s to come here in the northern hemisphere. It’s also because people will be gathering more than they have the last two years....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Driver hospitalized after SUV strikes Overland home overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver was hospitalized after he crashed his SUV into a home in Overland early Monday night. Before 2 a.m., an SUV dented the side of a home on Lackland east of Ashby. The impact caused the SUV to roll over. Resident Jenna Hagaman was inside the home when she heard a loud bang outside.
KMOV
Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
KMOV
Fire rips through Waterloo, Ill. bakery
MONROE COUNTY, Ill.. (KMOV) - A bakery that’s been serving a Metro East community for nearly 50 years is dealing with damage following a fire Sunday. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at the back of Anhe’s Bakery on West Mill Street in Waterloo, Illinois. No one was inside at the time.
KMOV
1 dead after car runs into Metro bus
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A person died after crashing into a Metro Transit Bus on Lucas and Hunt Road Friday afternoon, police said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident happened just north of Interstate 70. Some who were on the bus were taken to the hospital, but it is not known how many people or the severity of their injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Man wakes up to knife-wielding girlfriend in South City home, police say
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured after waking up to a startling sight inside his south St. Louis home overnight Monday. According to police, a 43-year-old man was asleep at a home in the 3500 block of Morganford in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when he felt a sharp pain in his back. When he got up, he spotted his 31-year-old girlfriend holding a knife as she confronted him over a personal matter.
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
KMOV
Out of the Darkness Walk remembers those who died by suicide and offers support to family, friends
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - More than 2,000 people came together Sunday morning at Creve Coeur Lake Park for the 15th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. The walk is one to remember those who died by suicide and offer support to friends and family who lost a loved one. Mary Butler and James Dickerson’s 14-year-old daughter, Spirit Butler, died by suicide earlier this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
South City man shot Thursday has died, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man from South City who was shot Thursday has died, police say. Parcee Starks was shot in the head and dropped off at a local hospital around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, but authorities have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, police say he died.
KMOV
Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
KMOV
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Riverview
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one died after a shooting Friday night in Riverview, police said. Riverview Police officers found a man and woman shot in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive around 10:15 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died. The man had non-life-threatening injuries.
KMOV
WANTED: Chesterfield PD looking for woman accused of bank fraud
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman who they say fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from someone else’s bank account. The suspect was captured on surveillance. Police say she obtained the victim’s personal information and withdrew $5,555 from the victim’s account. Anyone with...
KMOV
Woman found dead in Madison County home after officers called for domestic disturbance and discover fire
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) – A 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead after a fire in Troy, Illinois Thursday. Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn reported that officers with the Troy Police Department were called to the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street for a domestic disturbance around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a fire inside the home.
Comments / 0