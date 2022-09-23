CVCA’s Darryn Peterson, Cleveland native Jayden Quaintance invited to USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp

Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
See Guardians return to Cleveland amid hundreds of cheering fans after clinching AL Central crown (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians returned home to Cleveland late Sunday night to a raucous crowd of fans waiting to greet the American League Central Division champions at Hopkins International Airport. A few hundred diehard Guardians fans braved a cold and drizzly night as they waited for the team...
Guardians clinch AL Central: Look back at 16 times Cleveland celebrated earning a playoff spot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Make it 16 American League postseason appearances for Cleveland and the franchise’s first as the Guardians. Sunday’s win in Texas locked up the club’s first playoff bid since 2018. The Guardians (86-67) took over first place in the American League Central Division on...
Steven Kwan’s grand slam puts an exclamation point on Guardians’ division-clinching effort in Texas (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan erased any doubt that the Guardians would be returning home with the American League Central Division title already in hand when he smashed a grand slam Sunday off Rangers right-hander Joe Barlow. Kwan, who had an RBI single in the third inning to open...
Guardians set to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins Airport at 10 p.m. Sunday as AL Central champs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Your 2022 American League Central Division Champion Cleveland Guardians are set to land at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport around 10 p.m. on Sunday and they would love to greet their fans when they arrive. Fresh off celebrating their 11th division crown, the Guardians flew directly back...
Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
Watch Steven Kwan ignite a 4-run inning for the Guardians in Texas with an RBI single (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians will play from in front Sunday with a chance to clinch the American League Central Division after Steven Kwan delivered an RBI single to give them a lead in the third inning against the Rangers. Kwan slashed a base hit to left center for...
Bally Sports+ launches in Ohio, giving many cord-cutting Cavaliers fans access to live games once again
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports+ has officially launched in Ohio, bringing live Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew games back to the screens of many cord-cutters throughout the state. The direct-to-consumer streaming product allows fans to subscribe directly to Bally Sports Ohio and/or Bally Sports Great Lakes without...
Guardians add two runs on Gabriel Arias’ RBI triple in Texas (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gabriel Arias’ first career extra-base hit has given the Guardians back their four-run advantage in Texas after the Rangers had cut into their early lead. Arias smashed a line drive to the alley in left center field off Rangers reliever John King in the sixth...
Strongsville marching band performs during Mustangs’ 56-28 loss to Cleveland Heights (Photos)
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Strongsville Mustangs football team had a heck of a time trying to chase down Cleveland Heights quarterback Darreon Fair Sept. 23, as the senior scored on runs of 69, 12, 72 and 43 yards in leading the visiting and unbeaten Tigers to a 56-28 triumph. The...
Archbishop Hoban, Massillon and Elder with big wins - How the SBLive Ohio Top 25 fared in week 6
Springfield and Centerville fall for the first time this season
Voters nearly perfect in Week 6 predictions: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The voters were a game away from having a perfect week of predictions to start the second half of the Ohio high school football season. Matt Goul also finished 9-1 in Week 6, while I went 8-2. The season records look like this:. Me: 53-12. Matt Goul:...
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County
Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
About fans booing players and players lashing back at fans – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans booing, players complaining ... Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Move over Muhammad Ali and Rocky Balboa, Cleveland Guardians want to rock the world
ARLINGTON, Texas -- On Feb. 25, 1964, a 22-year-old boxer named Cassius Clay, won the heavyweight title with a tecnical knockout of heavily favored Sonny Liston. “I’m a bad man,” said a wild-eyed Clay. “I shook up the world.”. Clay would later change his name to Muhammad...
Follow live updates from Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting their 2022 Media Day on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Our reporters in attendance are providing live updates for you below. The schedule for the day’s events:. 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Media/Attendee Welcome Brunch. 12:30 p.m.: Cavaliers Head Coach...
WATCH: "They are a Good Football Team," Bennett Speaks About the Kent State Win
What did Stetson Bennett have to say after the 39-22 over Kent State.
New Cleveland Browns Salute To Service gear honors military service, available now
Honor our military service members while supporting the Cleveland Browns with the new 2022 Salute To Service attire. Garments have a military-inspired color scheme, with an American flag and Salute To Service ribbon appliqué on the right sleeve. Cleveland Browns graphics support your team. And camouflage details the fighting spirit for your game day collection.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Georgia’s struggles against Kent State
ESPN college commentator Paul Finebaum earlier this week said that the Georgia Bulldogs were the new Alabama, but if you take a look at the Dawgs play today against the Kent State Golden Flashes, you’d beg to differ. The Golden Flashes are giving the No. 1 team in the...
Top-ranked teams remain unchanged after six weeks in cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The top teams in each division of the cleveland.com state football rankings remained unchanged after Week 6. Much of that is owed to those teams doing little to warrant change, as they kept winning, such as Archbishop Hoban’s 32-20 win at Walsh Jesuit and Cincinnati Winton Woods’ 62-31 win against Cincinnati Anderson to remain atop Division II after last year’s run to the state finals.
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
