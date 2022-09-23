ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Community members are devastated, over the number of murder victims from this year. Some saying, murders over the weekend hit hard. The emotions you could feel inside First Genesis Baptist Church were strong. One by one, murder victims names were called out so the community could grieve together. More than 60 homicides victims in Rochester this year. Families, strangers, police, all wondering when blood shed will end.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO