Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Investigators are continuing to work in order to determine the motive of this fatal shooting.
wxxinews.org
Rochester Police investigate 2 weekend homicides
Rochester Police are investigating two homicides that happened over the weekend. One of them involved a call to an alley on Pearce St., on the west side, at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night. When officers got there, they found a woman who had been killed. She has not been...
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Rochester Homicides
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal, 62 people have been killed so far this year in Rochester. That number includes the two people who were shot overnight. More than 50 percent of the cases have been closed. The majority of homicides have been gun related.
WHEC TV-10
Family Dollar on Clinton Ave. held up at gunpoint
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday, around 8 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 1055 Clinton Avenue for the report of a robbery at gunpoint. A man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a gun demanding money. After the man was handed an...
WHEC TV-10
Woman dead after overnight homicide on Pearce Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police have confirmed an overnight homicide in the city. The Major Crimes Unit says it is investigating a homicide in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. That is on the city’s west side. Police say that at around 11 p.m. Saturday they were called...
13 WHAM
Woman recovering after being shot on Third Street Saturday morning
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Third Street to the report of a woman shot around 9:53 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a woman in her 20's, had already been transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim remains at RGH and...
waynetimes.com
17 year-old kills 19 year-old in Williamson
State Police responded to 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson for the report of a stabbing on Friday (9/16) around 7:45 p.m. When Troopers arrived, it was discovered that Arthur C. Edick, age 19, was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
wdkx.com
Rochester’s Latest Homicide Victim Is Reported To Be A Retired RPD Officer
Reports say Rochester’s latest homicide victim was a retired RPD officer according to multiple sorceresses. Reports say the incident happened on Jefferson Ave and Iceland St around 2am Sunday morning.
13 WHAM
Woman who was 'obviously the victim of a murder' found in alleyway in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
13 WHAM
Bicyclist in guarded condition after being stuck by vehicle on Winton Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the woman bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. The victim was transported to Strong...
WHEC TV-10
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
WHEC TV-10
On the heels of two more overnight murders, First Genesis Baptist Church hosts Murder Victim Remembrance Event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Community members are devastated, over the number of murder victims from this year. Some saying, murders over the weekend hit hard. The emotions you could feel inside First Genesis Baptist Church were strong. One by one, murder victims names were called out so the community could grieve together. More than 60 homicides victims in Rochester this year. Families, strangers, police, all wondering when blood shed will end.
WHEC TV-10
Serious car crash on North Goodman and Bay Street Saturday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a serious car crash that happened Saturday night on the city’s northeast side. It happened on North Goodman and Bay Street around 8 p.m. Police say a 59-year-old city driver lost control of the car, and crashed into a utility pole....
13 WHAM
70-year-old man convicted of stabbing woman to death in 2020 in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man from Irondequoit was found guilty for the murder of a 57-year-old woman over two years ago. James McKnight, 70, was convicted of second-degree murder for his role in the death of Cathy Heinrich. On March 22, 2020, Rochester Police found her with multiple stab...
spectrumlocalnews.com
1 dead, 4 injured in 'very violent night' in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to what they describe as a "very violent night" in Rochester. The RPD says they are investigating four separate incidents. Three of them took place within an hour. One man died and another suffered life-threatening injuries, police say. Authorities say the man who died...
WHEC TV-10
Bicyclist in guarded condition after being struck by car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a car as she was riding her bike Saturday at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road. Around 8:45 a.m., RPD responded to reports of the crash and found the bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in guarded condition.
waynetimes.com
Lyons man arrested for two different crimes
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/20) at 3:07 p.m. of David R. Jones Jr., age 38, of Geneva Street in the Town of Lyons following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons.
Comments / 2