Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Ohio, Ashtabula Lakeshore County. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northeast Ohio, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. In northwest Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain will occur tonight through late Tuesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Higher totals are possible where rain bands persist the longest. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie Heavy lake effect rain showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of Erie and northern Chautauqua Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1000 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Erie Basin Marina, or 10 miles west of Lackawanna, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause minor flooding. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Clarence, Lackawanna, Depew, Amherst, Fredonia, Lancaster, Hamburg, East Aurora, Williamsville, Evans, Elma, Eden, Marilla, Orchard Park, Akron, Erie Basin Marina and Small Boat Harbor. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 49 and 59. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lake; Lorain BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northeast Ohio, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. In northwest Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain will occur tonight through late Tuesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Higher totals are possible where rain bands persist the longest. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Ashtabula Inland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northeast Ohio, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. In northwest Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain will occur tonight through late Tuesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Higher totals are possible where rain bands persist the longest. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Chautauqua, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain today through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0