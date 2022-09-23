Effective: 2022-09-26 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northeast Ohio, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. In northwest Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain will occur tonight through late Tuesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Higher totals are possible where rain bands persist the longest. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO