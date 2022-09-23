Effective: 2022-09-26 05:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ashtabula; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Ohio, including the following counties, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. * WHEN...Until 900 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Willowick, Chardon, Euclid, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Timberlake, Lakeline, Wickliffe, Richmond Heights, Willoughby Hills, Highland Heights, Kirtland, Mayfield, Gates Mills, Montville, Thompson, Kirtland Hills and Waite Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

