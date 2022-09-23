In a thrilling final, the decisive goal came with two minutes to go while the Serbs killed four man-downs in the last five minutes. Current photo via @LENaquatics / Twitter. After back-to-back penalty shootout wins in the quarters (vs Italy) and the semis (vs Hungary), Serbia clinched the title in regular time against Spain. The final was no less thrilling as their previous encounters, the decisive goal came two minutes from time while the Serbs killed four man-downs in the last five minutes. It’s a painful loss for the Spaniards – while this was the Serbs’ third title in the last four editions, Spain had to settle for the silver for the 6th time since the inaugural 1970 championship (and yet to finish first). The bronze went to Hungary which managed to beat Greece convincingly.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO