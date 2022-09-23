ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

Serbia Claims Third Title At Men’s U19 European Water Polo Championships

In a thrilling final, the decisive goal came with two minutes to go while the Serbs killed four man-downs in the last five minutes. Current photo via @LENaquatics / Twitter. After back-to-back penalty shootout wins in the quarters (vs Italy) and the semis (vs Hungary), Serbia clinched the title in regular time against Spain. The final was no less thrilling as their previous encounters, the decisive goal came two minutes from time while the Serbs killed four man-downs in the last five minutes. It’s a painful loss for the Spaniards – while this was the Serbs’ third title in the last four editions, Spain had to settle for the silver for the 6th time since the inaugural 1970 championship (and yet to finish first). The bronze went to Hungary which managed to beat Greece convincingly.
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
swimswam.com

Sarah Sjostrom Says She Wants To Swim At The 2028 Olympic Games

Olympic Champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom says she has plans to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games, which are set to occur in six years' time. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Olympic Champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom is far from done with her career. According to...
swimswam.com

Canadian Olympian Yuri Kisil Leaves NTC – Ontario for Calgary

Canada's #2 sprinter Yuri Kisil is leaving Toronto to spend time back home in Calgary with family and friends and train under his former age group coach Dave Johnson. Archive photo via Kevin Reust. Canadian Olympian Yuri Kisil has left the Canadian National Training Center in Toronto, Ontario and returned...
swimswam.com

Amidst Russian Reservist Call-ups, International Sports Training Camps Canceled

The Russian Ministry of Sports has banned all training camps set to take place abroad, following an announcement of a 300,000 military reservist call-up. Stock photo via stock. Although the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned Russian athletes from most all of international sport since this past May, the nation has continued to find ways to compete at events like the “Friendship Games” and the Spartikiad. Along with this competition is continued training, which has included hosting training camps outside its borders. Russia’s Ministry of Sports has ordered its national sports governing body to suspend these activities abroad, however.
AFP

Ukrainian geeks turned guerrillas make frontline drones

For young Ukrainian geeks, making drones -- for reconnaissance or destruction -- in a house basement near the Donbas frontline is "new generation" guerrilla warfare. For him, these technologies can make a difference in the conflict in Ukraine "because the current war ... is a new generation war".
