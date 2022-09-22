ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season for 'violations of team policies'

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Boston Celtics on Thursday suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies,” according to a statement released by the team .

"A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the Celtics said in a statement. "The suspension takes effect immediately."

Udoka had an consensual relationship with a female Celtics staffer, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the sensitive nature of the topic.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will serve as interim coach , according to ESPN.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka said in a statement released to ESPN. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Udoka, 45, is considered one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the league. In his first season as coach of the Celtics in 2021-22, he led them to a 51-31 record and the Eastern Conference championship before losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals .

WHO IS IME UDOKA? Suspended Celtics coach was considered one of NBA's top young coaches

MEET JOE MAZZULLA: Who is the Celtics' new interim head coach after Ime Udoka's suspension?

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WN3S5_0i6kgqtc00
Ime Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as head coach. Paul Rutherford, USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics were 23-24 on Jan. 21 and won 28 of their final 35 games, finishing with the second seed in the East. Boston beat Milwaukee in seven games in the second round and beat Miami in seven games in the conference finals.

Udoka is credited with installing a defense-first mentality and players bought even into his fiery and demanding style. He isn’t afraid of yelling players during a game or criticizing their play to the media after games.

He finished fourth in coach of the year voting, and the Celtics are expected to contend for the conference championship again this season with a core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

This is devastating for Boston as franchise and as a team trying to win a championship. The Celtics have thrived on continuity, and that has been disrupted. It’s been decades since the Celtics had a person coach just one season. Satch Sanders took over for Tommy Heinsohn in 1977-78 but lasted just 14 games the following season.

After Tatum, Brown and Smart, the Celtics have Al Horford, Grant Williams, Robert Williams, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard back from the conference championship team and added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari (injured) in the offseason.

But getting back to the Finals with an interim coach amid this scandal in a deeper Eastern Conference just became more difficult for the Celtics.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season for 'violations of team policies'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Nia Long Moved To Boston For Fiancé Ime Udoka Two Weeks Before His Affair Broke, ‘Kept In Dark’ By Celtics

Nia Long was blindsided by the news that her fiancé/Boston Celtics coach Ima Udoka had an affair with an “improper intimate” relationship with a member of his team staff, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Nia said the actress was kept in the dark — even by the Celtics who found out about the allegations months ago. An insider said that Nia had no idea and proof of that was she moved to Boston two weeks ago. The couple was set to start house hunting. Based on the timeline of the scandal, Udoka was not only aware of his affair...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Matt Barnes Has Troubling Comment About Ime Udoka

There appears to be some unearthed details regarding the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. ESPN NBA analyst Matt Barnes initially defended the Celtics head coach after the organization hit him with a one-year suspension for taking part in an affair with a female staff member. But after getting some more...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Satch Sanders
People

Nia Long Speaks Out amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair, Suspension from Celtics

In a statement to PEOPLE, Nia Long addressed the "outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time" following rumors of Ime Udoka's alleged affair Nia Long is prioritizing her family.  The Fatal Affair actress issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Usa Today Sports#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ime Udoka’s mistress handled his travel, Nia Long’s move

A new report published on Saturday shared a detail about Ime Udoka’s affair. TMZ Sports reports that Udoka’s mistress handled travel planning for the Boston Celtics head coach. Not only did the woman make team-related travel arrangements for Udoka, but the woman also reportedly helped make some arrangements for Udoka’s long-time girlfriend, actress Nia Long.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards

Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

615K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy