Minnechaug’s Kylie Ray verbally commits to play D-I women’s soccer at Seton Hall: ‘It checks off all my boxes’

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Entering the fall season, Kylie Ray’s main focus was helping the Minnechaug girls soccer team continue getting better. And since it was only the midfielder’s junior year, Ray wasn’t too concerned about looking at colleges versus playing the game she loves.
