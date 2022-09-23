ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Rhinelander man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex trafficking

By Jacie Griffith
 3 days ago
A 36-year-old man from Rhinelander has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking after being convicted of soliciting sexual acts from a 13-year-old Illinois girl.

Paul S. Osterman, 36, previously pleaded guilty to “sex trafficking of a child under the age of 14 years old."

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office (USAO), Eastern District of Wisconsin, Osterman used social media on public wifi "hotspots" to communicate with minors and repeatedly requested to exchange money for sexual acts with said minors.

In July 2019, Osterman drove from his home in Rhinelander to Illinois for the purpose of exchanging money for sex with a child. On the south side of Chicago, Osterman coaxed a 13-year-old girl that he had been communicating with, on the MeetMe social media application, into his vehicle. Osterman then exchanged money for sexual acts with the 13-year-old girl.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Osterman had attempted and performed sexual acts with multiple children throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.

According to a press release from the USAO, Judge Griesbach noted that Osterman’s crimes were “committed despicable acts over a lengthy period of time” and were not made in haste. Judge Griesbach also noted the urgent need to deter Osterman from engaging in further abuse due to the nature of the crime.

Osterman had also previously been involved in another case in which a 35-year-old Wisconsin woman offered a child, under the age of 10, to Osterman for him to have sex with in exchange for money and drugs.

After Osterman completes his 25-year federal prison sentence, he will spend the remainder of his life on supervised release. Osterman will also be required to register as a sexual offender under state and federal law.

