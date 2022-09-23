ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Armie Hammer Once Joked That He ‘Intimidated’ Johnny Depp in ‘The Longer Ranger’

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp once teamed up with Armie Hammer for the 2013 movie The Lone Ranger . During their time together, Hammer once quipped that Depp found the actor too intimidating to give advice to.

Johnny Depp startled Armie Hammer when they first met

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyI2r_0i6kgTn100
Armie Hammer and Johnny Depp | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Depp made quite the impression on Hammer when the two first worked together in The Lone Ranger . The film followed the exploits of Tonto, a Native American who teams up with a lawman to take down outlaws.

When Hammer met Depp, the controversial actor was immediately caught off guard by Depp’s appearance. The prolific actor decided to show up during their first table read as his Lone Ranger character.

“We were actually doing a table read for the script in an office building. There were no cameras around, there were no people around. It was just everyone in the movies sitting there,” Hammer once said in an interview with Conan . “And I was sitting there kind of like looking over my script, highlighting my lines, getting ready for the table read. And someone taps me and goes, ‘Armie, this is Johnny.’ I turn around, and he was wearing the full get-up.”

Hammer shared that he jumped after being introduced to Depp, startled by him dressing like Tonto. But other than that, Depp behaved normally after meeting the star.

Armie Hammer once said that he intimidated Johnny Depp when they worked together

Although Hammer and Depp had an interesting meeting, the Call Me by Your Name star has shared he’s often had a great time working with Depp. But he joked he was a bit disappointed some of his older co-stars never gave him any advice.

“I was definitely taking notes and watching them both, but never at any point did they say, ‘Come here, youngster, come sit on my knee and I’ll spin some yarn for you,'” Hammer once said in an interview with Shortlist (via Contact Music ).

The Nocturnal Animals actor further quipped that Depp didn’t give him any advice because he was concerned about Hammer costing him future roles.

“This is a very cold-hearted business. I think people would rather just stab you in the back. Johnny’s very intimidated that I will end up stealing his jobs, ” Hammer said.

Armie Hammer felt Johnny Depp was a lot more normal than some people might think

Hammer asserted that he and Depp experienced a tight bond on set. This was mostly because of the conditions surrounding their filming, which called for them to endure incredibly hot temperatures.

“We were stuck in the middle of the desert for seven months. There wasn’t very much else to do except play guitar, tell stories and tell jokes,” Hammer said.

Upon getting to know the Pirates of the Caribbean star , Hammer was pleasantly surprised with how normal he came off as.

“He’s not what you would imagine Johnny Depp would be like. He’s just what you’d imagine the coolest dude you know would be like. He’s just got a terrific finger on the pulse of everything, you know, whether it’s pop culture or literature, music, art – I mean, real estate . . . You can really talk to the guy about anything,” Hammer once told Rolling Stone .

RELATED: Armie Hammer Confessed He Was Close to ‘Completely Losing’ His Mind Before His Divorce

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Where Is Amber Heard Now Following the Johnny Depp Defamation Trial?

The internet was divided in the wake of the 2022 defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. He sued her for tarnishing his reputation, and he actually won –– to the tune of $10.35 million. Based on social media responses from the general public, it appeared Johnny was the one the world was siding with. Now, he's been busy taking back control of his career and his personal life narrative.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Johnny Depp Is Dating His Defamation Trial Lawyer: REPORT

Johnny Depp is back in the dating game. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who previously represented him in his 2020 U.K. defamation case. An insider gave details about the alleged romance to Us Weekly. "Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

What’s the Latest Johnny Depp News?

The latest Depp news is all that anyone wants to talk about. Since the defamation case with Amber Heard was televised like a reality television show for the world to see, it’s all anyone wants to talk about. What happened to Depp? What is happening now that it’s over and Heard was found guilty of defaming the star? More importantly, in the Johnny Depp news universe, what is Depp up to these days? Fans want to know all there is to know about him, and we get it. Right now, all the latest Depp news is about the Pirates of the Caribbean Six movie. Here’s what we know.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Johnny Depp
People

Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Johnny Depp is the proud father of two kids. The actor welcomed a daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, and a son, Jack Depp, with his former partner Vanessa Paradis before the pair split in 2012. "I could sit there all day and do nothing but watch them grow," Depp told Britain's Psychologies...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Johnny Depp Dating His Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich

Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp's new romance is raising eyebrows. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, is dating Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who represented him in his U.K. libel lawsuit against The Sun, a source confirmed to E! News. Rich was part...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp May Not Want To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, But He’s Certainly Game To Go Full Captain Jack Sparrow For The Fans

Though we’ve known for some time that Disney would be moving forward with new iterations of Pirates of the Caribbean that would not star Johnny Depp, the actor also made it clear during his defamation trial it would take “a million alpacas” and more to get him back to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Still, while he may not want to return for the next sequel (despite the still-viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6 petition), he also is still game to embody the infamous character for fans.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Art#Film Star#Native American
Cinemablend

Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Has Moved On With A New Beau

Quite a few celebrities with controversies are currently making headlines, and actor Armie Hammer is certainly in that category. A number of sobering allegations have been made about the Call Me By Your Name actor, and they’ve even been made into a documentary series featuring the accusers. And as the public continues to follow each twist and turn, Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers has moved on with a new beau.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

VMAs 2022: Watch moment Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’ trophy

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.At the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick appearance as the face of the Moonman trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes - any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the Moonman helmet.This comes as Depp is in the midst of returning to public life after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Johnny Depp rep says actor won’t return to Pirates of the CaribbeanExclusive: Johnny Depp spent £50,000 on entire menu as a ‘little treat’, Birmingham restaurant saysA timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battles
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny vs Amber: Depp lawyer admits that Heard ‘came across credible’ during deposition in new documentary

In the new Discovery+ documentary, Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew admits that Amber Heard “came across as credible” in her deposition.The documentary, out on Discovery+ on Tuesday 20 September, is the inside story of the trial that was streamed around the world and watched by millions on social media.Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40.1m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claimed that the article impacted his ability to work.Heard had filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Armie Hammer’s Parents: What To Know About His Mom & Dad

Armie Hammer and his family are about to be in a major spotlight when House of Hammer, the Discovery+ documentary series about them, premieres on Sept. 2. In the three-part feature, the 36-year-old actor‘s aunt, Casey Hammer, is set to spill some dark family secrets and there will also be an exploration of how every generation of the Hammer clan “has been involved in dark misdeeds” that just keep getting “worse and worse and worse,” according to the series’ trailer. Since Armie’s parents, Michael Hammer and Dru Ann Mobley, are expected to be looked at and talked about in the documentary, we’re revealing more about them and their history below.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator

Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

191K+
Followers
115K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy