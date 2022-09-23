‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany Owns up to Voting Against Taylor: ‘I Knew It!’

Big Brother 24 houseguest Brittany Hoopes voted to keep Alyssa Snider last week against Taylor Hale, forcing Monte Taylor to break the tie. After initially denying it, she finally confessed to casting the vote.

Brittany Hoopes owns to voting against Taylor Hale

During Big Brother 24 Week 10, Brittany Hoopes voted against her ally Taylor Hale, causing a split vote for Head of Household Monte Taylor to break. He decided to send Alyssa Snider home, keeping his then-showmance.

Her move annoyed Matt “Turner” as he felt Brittany used his friendship with Alyssa against him and confused Taylor, who thought the two were working together. After initially denying it, Brittany finally confessed to her former Leftover ally.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Had the First Tie Vote in Five Seasons

Speaking to each other in a bedroom, the Austin-based hypnotherapist hoped the viewers are cheering for her as an “underdog.” Taylor agreed, noting that things might be different if Brittany was “really ugly” toward her. She then asked if her ally voted against her last week, to which Brittany finally admitted. Taylor jumped around, claiming, “I knew it,” while the Austin native repeatedly apologized. Brittany explained she knew Taylor wasn’t in danger and wanted to blindside Turner.

Additionally, she said she intentionally put Monte in a position to have to break the tie, getting blood on his hands. The Michigan-based stylist insisted she didn’t mind and revealed she knew Brittany voted against her because of her body language. “I just wanted to shake things up,” the houseguest explained.

Brittany began playing a different game after Michael Bruner’s eviction

After losing a close ally and shield, Michael Bruner, during the second half of the Double Eviction, Brittany stepped up her game. She ended up as the primary target following his exit due to her messy gameplay, which she attributes to attempting to protect Michael, and Monte and Turner wanted her out next.

Monte nominated her alongside Alyssa, but Brittany saved herself with the Power of Veto and shouted out Michael, who broke the most POV wins record, after doing so.

She continued playing hard and tried to shake things up by flipping on Taylor, who Monte nominated as a replacement, and attempted to convince Turner to keep his friend, Alyssa.

Even though Turner has wanted Taylor out since the beginning of the game, he kept his promise to Monte by voting to evict Alyssa. Knowing he would do this, Brittany chose to flip her vote, hoping to paint Turner as a target. However, Taylor, Monte, and Turner knew the Austin native cast the rogue vote shortly after the live eviction occurred.

Brittany intends to help Taylor win ‘Big Brother 24’

After saving herself with the Veto, Brittany found herself on the nomination block again, this time at the hands of Taylor. However, the HOH intended to get Turner evicted under reign, deeming him the biggest obstacle to her getting to the final two.

Monte won the Veto but promised to keep Turner, considering him his best opportunity to guarantee he made it to the finale. Even though Brittany saw the writing on the wall, she attempted to convince Monte to use it on her instead, pointing out that he and Turner played similar games.

After their conversation, Brittany talked to herself in a bedroom and shared her intent to remain friends with Taylor following the show. Additionally, the houseguest noted how badly she wanted to make it to the end with her ally, adding she wouldn’t care if the Michigan native won over her.

Brittany also claimed that she planned to do “everything I possibly can to help” Taylor win, adding, “she deserves it,” especially as she doesn’t think Turner or Monte should walk away with the $750,000 check. Big Brother 24 finale airs Sunday, September 25, on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany Intends to Do ‘Everything’ to Help Taylor Win: ‘She Deserves It’