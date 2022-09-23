ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local gym to hold Smart Defense class

By Ariel Flatt
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
Iron Roots Gym is holding a community self-defense night using the Smart Defense curriculum. Erin Johnson and Dan Ries own Iron Roots Gym and are martial arts experts.

The class is being held in response to the recent tragic death of school teacher, Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and killed while on her morning run.

The owner of Iron Roots Gym, Erin Johnson, is also an avid runner. She is a certified Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt master and wants to provide a safe environment where women can come and learn self-defense techniques and awareness skills to help prevent and get away from an attack.

Owners of Iron Roots Gym, Erin Johnson and Dan Ries

The class is being held on Friday, October 7th from 6 PM to 7:30 PM for $20 per person and is open to all women in the community. Those interested can learn more here .

The Smart Defense curriculum is a training program is a self-defense training program run by the Elizabeth Smart Foundation (ESF) and the Malouf Foundation. After her ordeal of being kidnapped and assaulted, she decided to help women everywhere learn how to defend themselves.

Miyo Strong and Elizabeth Smart, creators of Smart Defense

The curriculum was designed from hand-picked self-defense techniques and skills with a number of martial arts styles including Krav Maga, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Muay Thai. The objective of choosing these techniques is to give participants the best chance or advantage to stop a potential threat or escape an attacker.

The Smart Defense curriculum also educates individuals on red flags and unsafe situations, as well as consent and healthy relationships.

