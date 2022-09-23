ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

A couple expecting their first child loses baby items during Fiona

By Julie Salomone
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W70iR_0i6kf5yH00

This week, Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, causing catastrophic flooding.

The storm killed several people.

Rebecca Aponte moved to Tampa in 2014. She spent more than a decade living in Puerto Rico and a lot of her family still lives on the island.

Rebecca's good friend, Kelene Jusino, is expecting a baby girl in November. Her friend lost many of the items she purchased for her baby during the storm.

"I mean they're seven months pregnant. You know, expecting their baby in November so this is supposed to be a happy time, yeah, and it has just been stressful," said Aponte.

Aponte has known Jusino since elementary school. She said her friend lost power and the two are communicating through social media.

"Reception is pretty limited. We've kind of been going back and forth through Facebook messenger," said Aponte.

Aponte created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her friend. Jusino lost many baby items, including a crib and stroller.

Her home was flooded with muddy water and dirt.

"Yesterday, they did a lot of cleaning. They had trucks come to remove the mud and people from her church were there helping them remove the mud in buckets," said Aponte.

Aponte said it was hard to see the images from Hurricane Maria nearly five years ago and once again with Fiona.

"I was here for Hurricane Maria and that was pretty rough, honestly, seeing the place that I was raised in...destroyed and with Fiona, it's been kind of the same feelings," said Aponte.

To learn more on how to help the young couple, visit here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

ABC Action News Meteorologist Denis Phillips Talks Hurricane Season Prep, What to Expect, and Rule #7

As we all keep our eyes on Hurricane Ian, there is probably one local meteorologist we’re turning to for the latest updates–you know, “the Rule #7 guy with the suspenders”. ABC Action News meteorologist, Denis Phillips, has been forecasting the weather for over 30 years and has been through numerous hurricanes and tropical storms. He […]
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Sunday 11PM Ian Update: Models Begin To Merge

For much of the past week, we’ve been hoping for one model’s predicted path for Ian that would take it further away from Florida’s west coast. In tonight’s 11pm update, the Euro and American models are starting to show some agreement. Here are some observations from Denis Phillips and other Tampa Bay weather experts. Denis’ update tonight at 11 began with two sobering words: “Not good.”
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

What Happened To The Water Ya’ll

What Happened To The Water Ya’ll? I took this picture Saturday Morning at local Walmart. No more water in stock. Also saw same empty water shelves at our Winn Dixie too. The folks at Walmart immediately put up signs limiting customers to “2 cases only” please? When a storm approaches it happens every single time. Take note. During Hurricane season, we keep a MINIMUM of 4 to 5 cases of water in stock at home. So, we weren’t shopping for water this time. Why? Experience.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area 10-year-old named ASPCA ‘Kid of the Year’

TAMPA, Fla. - She’s only 10 years old but is already receiving national attention as an animal hero. Delanie Dennis, 10, was selected to receive the ASPCA 2022 Kid of the Year Award. Dennis founded Delanie's Lemonade Stand in her parents’ restaurant, Café Delanie, in 2019 when she was only seven years old. Each month she raises money for a local animal rescue.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Florida Police Rescue Dog Thrown From Bridge in Plastic Container

A four-year-old dog affectionately called “Daisy” by her rescuers has now found her forever home. This is wonderful news after Daisy faced a terrifyingly cruel incident earlier this week in Florida. According to a Facebook post shared by the Orange County Animal Services in Florida, authorities were called to help Daisy. The rescue came after someone tossed the pup from a moving vehicle.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Utah grandma, 56, carries baby for her son and daughter-in-law

When Cambria Hauck of southern Utah had to undergo an emergency hysterectomy for placenta increta after the birth of her second set of twins, she knew she would not be able to walk the traditional path to motherhood ever again. She never imagined that her mother-in-law would be the person...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Maria#Muddy Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
People

Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car

"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Fire Rescue on scene of a child drowning

LAND O LAKES, FLA- Pasco Fire Rescue responded to a reported drowning on Stone Gate Falls Drive in Land O Lakes Saturday afternoon. According to fire rescue, A child was pulled from the water at the clubhouse pool. The child is breathing with stable vitals but is unresponsive. Firefighters are airlifting the child to the hospital for treatment.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy