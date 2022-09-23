Read full article on original website
Harvest festival in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — It's the first official weekend of fall, and folks in Lackawanna County welcomed the new season. The Eynon Archbald Lions Club held their annual harvest festival at AC Field in Archbald. The free festival included activities for everyone; food and pumpkin painting, plus community resources such...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Fall festival in Duryea
DURYEA, Pa. — The Duryea Betterment Committee hosted their annual fall fest at the Germania Hose Company in Duryea. There was something for everyone, with over 20 food and craft vendors across the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area and special activities for kids. Making the most of the first fall...
Scranton RiverFest 2022
SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was the perfect day for Scranton's RiverFest. RiverFest at Sweeney's Beach on Poplar Street included craft and food vendors, displays and exhibits, live music, and of course, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association's 25th Annual Duck-a-Thon. In the Duck-a-Thon, wooden ducks were released into the river,...
Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
Scranton hosts Allied Services 5K and All-Abilities Walk
SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners of all ages crowd the starting line in the Scranton Veterans Memorial Park for the Team Allied Services 5k & All-Abilities Walk. While running isn't her favorite thing to do, Jen Ducharme from Kingston participates in events like this and runs the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for Allied Services.
Man dead after fire in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is dead after flames broke out at a home in Scranton Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue in the city's west side. Heavy fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene. Officials say a...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-26
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
Standoff ends with one dead in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, Pa. — A man is dead in Luzerne County after a standoff with police. Police in Nanticoke were called to a home on West Grand Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a domestic dispute. When police arrived on scene, a man shot at them from an upstairs...
Search underway for bank robber in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in the Poconos on Friday. According to police, the crook robbed the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater around noon. Pocono Township Police are looking for the guy who robbed the bank in Monroe...
Kicking off the Tour De Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Biking to overcome substance abuse, the Tour De Scranton took place in the Electric City Sunday. The charity bike ride raises money to support individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Riders began at Scranton High School and took different routes around the city. The bike ride...
Do not approach elk loosed by wind in Northampton County, cops say
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
Why Now Is The Time To Consider Ornamental Grasses For Your Landscape
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Ornamental grasses are so versatile in your landscape. Not only can they provide privacy but also drama with their varied textures, colors and heights. If you are planning on adding ornamental grasses to your landscape now is the time to look at the variety of grasses to see how tall and wide they can grow. In the spring, when you purchase them to plant, they are usually cut back and you cannot tell what the mature plant will look like in your garden. Paul shares a full proof plan to find the perfect variety.
Celebrating Girls in Aviation Day
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The sky is the limit for girls in aviation. "Whether it be a career, a hobby, a passion, you can learn about piloting, air traffic control, marshaling all different aspects of aviation," said Molly Van Scoy, President of NEPA Women in Aviation. 50 girls of...
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
Engines rev up at the ‘Austin Blue Line’ fundraiser
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking the stigma about mental health, that’s the goal of one organization in the Poconos. Revving the engine, all to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Motorcyclists gathered at the Moose Lodge in East Stroudsburg Saturday in honor of Austin Scarpone, who tragically took his life last year. “We do […]
George Banks murders 40 years later
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Sunday marked a tragic anniversary in our area. 40 years ago, George Banks went on a killing spree in Wilkes-Barre and in Jenkins Township. 13 people died as a result, many being his own children. Retired Luzerne County Detective Jim Zardeki spoke with us this week...
Pump problems contribute to drought emergency
HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
Search underway for shooter in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury. Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury. Police say it happened as a result of a...
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
