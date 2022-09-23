Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Butte High girls fall to Eagles
The Butte Bulldog Girls’ Soccer team traveled to Missoula Saturday afternoon to take on the Big Sky Eagles. Playing without a few key players, the Bulldogs headed home with a 7 – 0 loss. The game gave multiple Butte High girls the chance to play in their very...
buttesports.com
Bulldog Boys Soccer Duplicates Football Win
The Butte High boys soccer team traveled to Missoula to play a match Saturday against Big Sky. Pulling from the momentum of the Bulldog football team from Friday night’s big Homecoming, Butte High followed suit and won 5-0. Although the Eagles took the first shot of the game, the...
buttesports.com
Bulldog Cross Country Runs Tough
The Butte High bulldogs ran solid races in East Helena High School’s first ever cross country race. The boys and girls raced against some of the toughest teams in the Class A across the state. “I was impressed by how we raced today. The varsity boys and JV boys...
406mtsports.com
Helena snaps Missoula Sentinel's 25-game win streak
MISSOULA — The celebration for Helena High didn’t truly begin until first-year head coach Dane Broadhead came sprinting into the locker room Friday at Missoula County Stadium. He was showered by over a dozen water bottles while his players joyously jumped around him. The Bengals had just beaten...
NBCMontana
Montana Tech takes down Montana Western in rivalry game
BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.
buttesports.com
Maroons Beaten by the Blue Devils
The Butte Central Maroons put together three good quarters of football but the fourth quarter belonged to the Corvallis Blue Devils. The Devils scored two scores in the fourth quarter in a come from behind 20-16 victory. “We didn’t do a good job tackling in the fourth quarter,” Coach Don...
NBCMontana
Montana VA event planned to honor veterans
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
Fairfield Sun Times
Faster flights to and from Seattle coming to the Helena Regional Airport
HELENA, Mont. - The Alaska Airlines aircraft being used on the Helena/Seattle route are being upgraded to an Embraer 175 Jet in October. With the new jet, the flight time will be decreased, and now three classes of seating will be available including First Class, Economy Comfort and Economy. The...
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
New Helena fire truck arrives after cross-country journey
After a three-day cross-country journey, the Helena Fire Department’s newest emergency vehicle has arrived.
montanarightnow.com
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
Helena carousel to close indefinitely
Helena's Great Northern Carousel announced it will close indefinitely. According to a post on Facebook
Helena auto body shop preparing to surprise local non-profit with donation
Top Gun Auto Body in Helena will surprise a local non-profit with a donation of around $8,000 on Saturday.
