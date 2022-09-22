Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Conclude Lady Paladin Invitational
GREENVILLE, South Carolina – The UNCW women's golf team closed out the Lady Paladin Invitational in eighth place on Sunday at the Furman Golf Course. Host Furman captured the team title by three strokes over Old Dominion. North Florida's Christin Eisenbeiss won the individual crown with a four-under-par 68 score in the third round.
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Swept By CAA Rival Charleston
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Anna Smith's match-high 14 kills lifted the College of Charleston to a 3-0 (25-18, 25-23,25-15) sweep of UNCW on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action at Hanover Hall. The Cougars upped their record to 7-8 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the weekend sweep...
uncwsports.com
Brinker, Levy Pace Seahawks At Furman
GREENVILLE, South Carolina – UNCW's Malu Brinker and Victoria Levy hold a share of ninth place following the second round of the Lady Paladin Invitational on Saturday at the Furman Golf Course. The Seahawks (294-292=586) remain in fourth place in the 18-team field, just four strokes behind host Furman...
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Falls In Four To Charleston
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Emma Falk paced the College of Charleston with nine kills and a .600 hitting average as the Cougars won their Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday over UNCW, 3-1 (23-25,25-18,25-19,25-18), at Hanover Hall. The Cougars improved to 6-8 with the road win while the Seahawks, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uncwsports.com
Swimming & Diving Split Season Opening Meet With Army
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Freshman Maura Schoppa earned event wins in the 100 and 200 Freestyle events as UNCW edged Army West Point on the women's side of a dual meet on Saturday at the David B. Allen Natatorium. Army gained a split of the meet with a win on the men's side.
uncwsports.com
Women's Tennis Team Opens Fall Season
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina –The UNCW women's tennis team fashioned a 6-2 record in singles and 5-3 in doubles on the opening day of the Emily McNall Classic on Saturday at the Asheville Racquet Club. The Seahawks and host UNC Asheville are joined by Presbyterian, St. Thomas and Wofford in...
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Preview: Charleston
WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW hosts the College of Charleston this weekend when they open their home Colonial Athletic Association schedule on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Seahawks split their opening series of conference play last weekend at William & Mary. UNCW edged the Tribe in five sets in the first match but were swept the following day.
uncwsports.com
Women's Tennis Team Makes Fall Debut
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's tennis team makes its fall debut this weekend with an appearance in the Emily McNall Classic hosted by UNC Asheville at the Asheville Racquet Club. The Seahawks and host Bulldogs will be joined by Presbyterian, St. Thomas and Wofford in the two-day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
uncwsports.com
Swimming & Diving Preview: Army West Point
WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW opens its swimming and diving season on Saturday when it hosts Army West Point at 11 a.m. at the David B. Allen Natatorium. For the Seahawks, it will be the first of six home dates in the fall semester which include Tennessee, William & Mary, Campbell women, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Duke. Admission to all meets is free and the meets are scheduled to be streamed on FloSports.
uncwsports.com
Women's Soccer Preview: Drexel
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's soccer team welcomes unbeaten Drexel to UNCW Soccer Stadium for a Sunday Colonial Athletic Association matchup at Noon. The game will be streamed live on FloFC with Jim Whitmeyer and Tom Lamont on the call. Live stats will be available at UNCWStats.com.
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Extend Unbeaten Streak To Six Games
NEWARK, Delaware – The UNCW men's soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to six games with a 2-2 draw at Delaware in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday afternoon at Grant Stadium. The Seahawks moved to 3-1-4 overall with a 2-0-2 mark in CAA play. The Blue Hens stand...
uncwsports.com
Diamond Hawks 66th In D1Baseball Top 100
WILMINGTON, N.C. – D1Baseball.com, the leading outlet for college baseball coverage, ranked UNCW's baseball program 66th in the latest edition of its top-100 programs in the nation on Thursday. There are 309 schools playing baseball at the NCAA Division level. Since the last list was posted in 2019, the...
Comments / 0